Admirals Add Lindgren and Folk to Active Roster
March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday they have added forwards Ryley Lindgren and Carter Folk to the active roster.
Lindgren, 26, joins after spending the last five seasons in USports with Mount Royal University. In 20 games this season, he posted 19 points (5g, 14a), which was fourth on the team.
The Manitoba native played in 67 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2013-14 and from there, he spent three more seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Swift Current Broncos. His 2015-16 campaign was his best, capturing 50 points in 65 games. In his final season with Lethbridge (2016-17), he was an assistant captain for the Hurricanes. He went on to play at Mount Royal for five total seasons. He shined brightest in 2019-20 where he put together 31 points in 28 games, which led the team.
Folk, 26, joins the Admirals after playing this season with the University of Saskatchewan in USports. He played in 20 games with them as an assistant captain and had 11 points (5g, 6a)
The Saskatchewan native started his major junior career in 2013-14 with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. After just seven games with them, he was sent to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He played two seasons with the Hurricanes and wore an assistant captain letter for those seasons. He played those two seasons with Lindgren.
In corresponding moves, the Admirals have released forward Steven Leonard and defenseman Alex Stevens.
