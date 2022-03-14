Fuel Name Duncan Dalmao Interim Head Coach

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel and Doug Christiansen have mutually agreed to part ways. Assistant Coach Duncan Dalmao will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"I would like to sincerely thank Doug for his contributions to our team over the past three seasons," said Fuel Owner and Chairman Jim Hallett. "The Fuel organization has great respect for Doug and wishes him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

"I would like to thank the players and staff for all of their hard work over the past three seasons," said Doug Christiansen. "I'm proud of the work that we've done in Indy during these unprecedented times - including the franchise's first playoff victory and helping numerous players achieve their goal of playing in the AHL. The ownership and I have agreed to part ways at this time so that I may pursue opportunities that are a better fit for me and my family. I wish the Indy Fuel the best in the future."

Dalmao, 43, will continue his coaching career as interim head coach after he served as assistant coach of the Brampton Beast for two seasons. The native of Toronto, Ontario is currently in his third professional season behind the bench. Prior to that, Dalmao served as the associate coach of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 team.

Prior to his coaching career, Dalmao played 11 professional seasons between North America and Europe. After playing three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Dalmao played in 391 ECHL games tallying 49 goals and 152 assists with the Birmingham Bulls, Pee Dee Pride, Roanoke Express, and Greenville Grrrowl while earning the 2001 ECHL Defenseman of the Year award.

