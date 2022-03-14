Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 21 RESULTS: 0-2-0-0, 23-27-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Friday, March 11 - Fuel 0 at Kalamazoo 2:

The Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings Friday night for their first game in six days. Despite outshooting the Wings 32-19, they ultimately fell 2-0.

Saturday, March 12 - Fuel 4 vs Cincinnati 5:

Playing their second and final game of the weekend, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. Scoring three unanswered goals in the first period, the Cyclones would hold on to eventually defeat the Fuel by a score of 5-4.

INDY FUEL WEEK 22 SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 18 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, March 19 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, March 20 - Fuel vs Cincinnati (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

DOWN THE STRETCH

Playing their 54th and 55th games over the weekend, the Fuel are 10 points out of the final playoff spot in the Central Division. With 17 games remaining in the season, Indy will play 11 of them at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Although playing very well at home in the first half of the season, the Fuel have struggled as of late, earning a 3-7 record in their last 10 home contests. Indy will only see Central Division opponents for the remainder of the campaign. Having played 47 games within their division, the Fuel have earned a 19-25-2-1 record.

OIL DROPS:

Jan Mandat scored his first goal since February 18 on Saturday

Seamus Malone has a goal and three assists in his last fives games

Darien Craighead has two goals in his last four games

Bryan Lemos has three goals and five assists in his last six games

Jared Thomas has three goals in his last four games

Jacob LeGuerrier scored his first goal since January 21

Brycen Martin has five assists in his last four games

TEAM NOTES

Indy is 10th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.27)

The Fuel are 21st in the ECHL in power-play percentage (17.9%)

The Fuel are 20th in the league in penalty kills (78.3%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 132-129 in the 1st and 2nd periods

The Fuel are 19-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 17th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.07)

They are 16th in the league in goals-against (3.29)

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #FuelTheFire on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.