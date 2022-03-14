Weekly Roundup: Glads Take One of Two at Home, Stay on Top of Division

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (35-18-3-1) fell on Friday to the Norfolk Admirals and knocked off the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday in a pair of games at home. The Gladiators continue to lead the South Division ahead of the Florida Everblades and Jacksonville Icemen.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators meet the Orlando Solar Bears in some morning action for Education Day on Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 10:00 AM at Gas South Arena.

Atlanta heads south to challenge the Jacksonville Icemen in three games on Friday, Mar. 18, Saturday, Mar. 19, and Sunday, Mar. 20. The Friday and Saturday games will both be at 7:00 PM while the Sunday contest begins at 3:00 PM. TICKETS FOR GAME ON TUESDAY VS ORLANDO Friday Falter

Atlanta fell to Norfolk 4-3 on Friday night and had its win streak snapped at nine games in the loss. The Glads fell behind 3-0 in the first period but rallied back to tie the game at 3-3 thanks to a tally from Hugo Roy and two red lights from Derek Topatigh. Atlanta eventually fell after a third-period goal from the Admirals.

Sunday Fun Day

The Gladiators got back into the win column on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over the Stingrays. Tim Davison put Atlanta ahead in the first period with a power-play goal. After South Carolina responded in the second, Gabe Guertler notched his 17th goal of the season to put the Gladiators ahead 2-1. Eric Neiley added the empty-netter.

Transaction Report

Mar. 8 - Carlos Fornaris - Signed (SPC)

Mar. 10 - Xavier Bernard - Recalled From Loan by Belleville (AHL)

Mar. 14 - Mike Turner - Activated from IR

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

*IR - Injured Reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.