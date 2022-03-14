Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired defenseman Jack Van Boekel (Van BOW-kuhl) from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Luc Brown, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Van Boekel, 26, played 34 games with the Cyclones during the 2021-22 season, posting three goals and 10 assists for 13 points with 103 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The Cambridge, Ont. native made his professional debut with the Cyclones on Nov. 19, 2021 and scored his first professional goal two games later on Nov. 24, 2021 with a two-point game. He led the Cyclones in penalty minutes and is ranked third among ECHL rookies in the same category.

The 6-foot-7 defenseman played three collegiate seasons at the University of Windsor from 2017-18 through 2019-20, totaling seven points (1-6-7) with 222 penalty minutes through 55 games following his major junior career. Van Boekel played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d'Or Foreurs and tabbed 30 points (2-28-30) with 313 penalty minutes and a plus-29 rating through 149 games.

Brown, 25, completed 57 games with the Steelheads this season, posting 14 points (15-26-41) with six power play goals and a minus-five rating in his rookie season. The Napanee, Ont. product sits second on the team in assists and points while sitting eighth in scoring among ECHL rookies. Brown was signed by the Steelheads following nine games as well as two goals and one assist for three points in 2020-21 between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena to open a five-game homestand on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.

