Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati
March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired defenseman Jack Van Boekel (Van BOW-kuhl) from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Luc Brown, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.
Van Boekel, 26, played 34 games with the Cyclones during the 2021-22 season, posting three goals and 10 assists for 13 points with 103 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. The Cambridge, Ont. native made his professional debut with the Cyclones on Nov. 19, 2021 and scored his first professional goal two games later on Nov. 24, 2021 with a two-point game. He led the Cyclones in penalty minutes and is ranked third among ECHL rookies in the same category.
The 6-foot-7 defenseman played three collegiate seasons at the University of Windsor from 2017-18 through 2019-20, totaling seven points (1-6-7) with 222 penalty minutes through 55 games following his major junior career. Van Boekel played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Val-d'Or Foreurs and tabbed 30 points (2-28-30) with 313 penalty minutes and a plus-29 rating through 149 games.
Brown, 25, completed 57 games with the Steelheads this season, posting 14 points (15-26-41) with six power play goals and a minus-five rating in his rookie season. The Napanee, Ont. product sits second on the team in assists and points while sitting eighth in scoring among ECHL rookies. Brown was signed by the Steelheads following nine games as well as two goals and one assist for three points in 2020-21 between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears
The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena to open a five-game homestand on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2022
- Admirals Add Lindgren and Folk to Active Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Unveil Military Appreciation Night Jerseys - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Win Fifth Straight at Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers Sign Rookie Defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Add Experienced Defenseman John Furgele - Tulsa Oilers
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 14, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Close out Long Homestand with Three-Game Week - Florida Everblades
- Tyson Helgesen Signed, Logan Nelson to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Take One of Two at Home, Stay on Top of Division - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21 - Indy Fuel
- Playoff Primer - March 14, 2022 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 21 (Green Ice Game) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati
- Steelheads Snap Skid in 5-3 Win over Walleye to Finish Road Trip
- Kyle Marino, Colton Point Recalled by AHL Teams
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3
- Steelheads Slide to Opening Game Loss against Walleye, 3-1