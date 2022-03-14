Worcester Railers Sign Rookie Defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier
March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier to ECHL contracts.
Markell, 25, just wrapped up a three-year career at Dartmouth College where he served as team captain this season appearing in all 32 games totaling 10 points (2G, 8A). In three seasons with the Big Green the Andover, MA native accumulated 18 points (4G, 14A) in 90 career games. Prior to collegiate hockey the 6-foot-1, 185lb defenseman played for the Boston Jr. Bruins for three seasons from 2015-18 which included serving as captain during the 2017-18 season in the NCDC where he was named top defenseman after producing 25 points (6G, 19A) in 41 games.
Verrier, 23, just completed a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire totaling seven points (1G, 6A) this season serving as an assistant captain. In four seasons at UNH the Reading, MA native accumulated 23 points (5G, 18A) in 116 career games. Prior to collegiate hockey the 6-foot, 170lb defenseman played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2017-18 season registering 18 points (4G, 14A) in 56 games. Verrier played on season of prep school hockey at the Salisbury School during the 2016-17 campaign after three seasons at Austin Prep in Reading.
This Week's Games
Wednesday, Mar. 16 at Trois-Rivières 7pm
Friday, Mar. 18 vs. South Carolina 7:05pm
2-3-4-5 Friday - Take advantage of great concession deals with $2 popcorn, $3 sodas, $4 nachos, and $5 Bud Lights (12 oz.) in the Bud Light Lounge! CLICK HERE
Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Newfoundland 7:05pm
Military Appreciation Night presented by Berkshire Bank. Enjoy (4) tickets (4) pucks for just $80 CLICK HERE
Sunday, Mar. 20 vs. Newfoundland 3:05pm
Kids Sunday presented by Worcester Bravehearts with a magnet giveaway! (4) tickets (1) $20 food voucher for just $68 CLICK HERE
Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.
