Worcester Railers Sign Rookie Defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier to ECHL contracts.

Markell, 25, just wrapped up a three-year career at Dartmouth College where he served as team captain this season appearing in all 32 games totaling 10 points (2G, 8A). In three seasons with the Big Green the Andover, MA native accumulated 18 points (4G, 14A) in 90 career games. Prior to collegiate hockey the 6-foot-1, 185lb defenseman played for the Boston Jr. Bruins for three seasons from 2015-18 which included serving as captain during the 2017-18 season in the NCDC where he was named top defenseman after producing 25 points (6G, 19A) in 41 games.

Verrier, 23, just completed a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire totaling seven points (1G, 6A) this season serving as an assistant captain. In four seasons at UNH the Reading, MA native accumulated 23 points (5G, 18A) in 116 career games. Prior to collegiate hockey the 6-foot, 170lb defenseman played one season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers during the 2017-18 season registering 18 points (4G, 14A) in 56 games. Verrier played on season of prep school hockey at the Salisbury School during the 2016-17 campaign after three seasons at Austin Prep in Reading.

