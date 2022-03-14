Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears continue a four-game road trip this week when they close out their regular season series with the first-place Atlanta Gladiators, before returning to the Sunshine State for a pair of weekend games against the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 15 at Atlanta Gladiators - 10 a.m.

Friday, March 18 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at Florida Everblades - 7 p.m.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, March 14 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 8 a.m. (travel day)

Tuesday, March 15 at Gas South Arena - Gameday

Wednesday, March 16 - Day off

Thursday, March 17 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Friday, March 18 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - Morning skate/Gameday

ï»¿All Solar Bears practices at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den are open to the public. Practice times are subject to change.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 29-24-4-0 (.544)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 37 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird & Luke Boka - 14

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 29 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 51 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 9 at Jacksonville Icemen: 4-2 W

Nolan Valleau scored a power-play goal for his first of the season and Maxim Cajkovic broke a 2-2 tie in the second period as the Solar Bears capped a five-game road trip with a victory over the Icemen.

Thursday, March 10 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 3-0 L

The Solar Bears put 24 shots on net, but were unable to solved goaltender Francois Brassard, who blanked Orlando for his first ECHL shutout.

Saturday, March 13 at Florida Everblades: 6-5 L

Dylan Fitze and Maxim Cajkovic scored in the first period to help Orlando take a 2-1 lead, but the Everblades scored three power-play goals and Joe Pendenza recorded a hat trick to put Florida ahead 6-3. Orlando got two goals in the final minute of regulation to pull to within one, but time ran out before the Solar Bears could net the tying score.

BITES:

Maxim Cajkovic led the Solar Bears in scoring last week with four points (2g-2a) in three games.

Orlando is 2-3-0-0 against Atlanta, with Tuesday's game serving as the final meeting of the regular season series.

The Solar Bears are 5-6-0-0 against Florida, with four games remaining in the regular season series.

Tristin Langan needs one more goal to pass Joe Perry (2016-18; 53) for sole possession of the most goals in club history.

Orlando has a record of 20-3-2-0 when scoring first; Orlando's point percentage of .840 when scoring first leads the Eastern Conference.

Brad Barone leads the ECHL with 22 wins; his next victory will tie Clint Windsor (2020-21) for the most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season; he needs 25 saves to tie Ryan Massa (2016-17) for the most saves by a Solar Bears netminder in a single season.

The Solar Bears lead the ECHL with 18 wins when tied after the first period.

Michael Brodzinski leads all ECHL defensemen with four unassisted goals.

Following this week, eight of Orlando's remaining 11 games will be on home ice.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 42 GP, 28-8-2, .922%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 34 GP, 13g-21a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 51 GP, 2g-8a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by Orlando native Craig LeVasseur, who has been involved with the Solar Bears hockey operations staff for the past 10 seasons in various roles, and this season had a chance to dress as the team's Emergency Backup Goaltender for two games.

