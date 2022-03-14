ECHL Transactions - March 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 14, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Kolten Olynek, F

Indy:

Craig Wyszomirski, D

Maine:

Zachary Bouthillier, G

Josh Couturier, D

Brendan Soucie, F

Norfolk:

Alex Stevens, D

Steven Leonard, F

Trois-Rivières:

Eliott St-Pierre, D

Tommy Veilleux, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nick Albano, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Charlotte

Atlanta:

Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Newfoundland

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D traded to Idaho

Florida:

Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Milwaukee

Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Iowa

Delete Russell Jordan, F traded to Iowa

Fort Wayne:

Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled by Hershey

Idaho:

Delete Luc Brown, F traded to Cincinnati

Iowa:

Delete Jack Billings, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Kansas City:

Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence

Add Zach Malatesta, D returned from loan to Providence

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Ryley Lindgren, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Carter Folk, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Chris Harpur, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Amir Miftakhov, G activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tyson Helgesen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson

Reading:

Add Will MacKinnon, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Will MacKinnon, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Hayden Verbeek, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Patrick Curry, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tim Vanstone, F activated from reserve

Utah:

Add James Shearer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Wichita:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Harrison Markell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Verrier, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John Furgele, D traded to Tulsa

