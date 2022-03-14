ECHL Transactions - March 14
March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 14, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Kolten Olynek, F
Indy:
Craig Wyszomirski, D
Maine:
Zachary Bouthillier, G
Josh Couturier, D
Brendan Soucie, F
Norfolk:
Alex Stevens, D
Steven Leonard, F
Trois-Rivières:
Eliott St-Pierre, D
Tommy Veilleux, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nick Albano, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Charlotte
Atlanta:
Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Newfoundland
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D traded to Idaho
Florida:
Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Milwaukee
Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete T.J. Fergus, D traded to Iowa
Delete Russell Jordan, F traded to Iowa
Fort Wayne:
Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled by Hershey
Idaho:
Delete Luc Brown, F traded to Cincinnati
Iowa:
Delete Jack Billings, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Kansas City:
Add Chays Ruddy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence
Add Zach Malatesta, D returned from loan to Providence
Add Josh Couturier, D activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Angus Redmond, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Ryley Lindgren, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Carter Folk, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Chris Harpur, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Chad Duchesne, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Amir Miftakhov, G activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Tyson Helgesen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F loaned to Tucson
Reading:
Add Will MacKinnon, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Will MacKinnon, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Hayden Verbeek, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Patrick Curry, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tim Vanstone, F activated from reserve
Utah:
Add James Shearer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Wichita:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Harrison Markell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Verrier, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John Furgele, D traded to Tulsa
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 14, 2022
- Fuel Name Duncan Dalmao Interim Head Coach - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Signs Netminder Bailey Brkin - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman James Shearer - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 14 - ECHL
- Admirals Add Lindgren and Folk to Active Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Unveil Military Appreciation Night Jerseys - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Win Fifth Straight at Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers Sign Rookie Defensemen Harrison Markell and Ryan Verrier - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Add Experienced Defenseman John Furgele - Tulsa Oilers
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 14, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Close out Long Homestand with Three-Game Week - Florida Everblades
- Tyson Helgesen Signed, Logan Nelson to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Take One of Two at Home, Stay on Top of Division - Atlanta Gladiators
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 21 - Indy Fuel
- Playoff Primer - March 14, 2022 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 21 (Green Ice Game) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.