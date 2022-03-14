Oilers Add Experienced Defenseman John Furgele

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the acquisition of defenseman John Furgele, sending cash to Worcester.

Furgele, 29, has played in 140 ECHL games, registering 50 points (13G, 37A) between Maine, Atlanta, Kansas City, Greenville, Norfolk and Worcester. The 5'10, 181 lbs. defenseman has 15 points (2G, 13A) in 32 games with Worcester this season, registering six assists in his last 10 games.

"John became available yesterday," said head coach Rob Murray. "Similar to the Leef trade, we are strengthening our team with experience. He brings that from playing a few seasons in our league. He is a solid player, who can help us on the power play."

Furgele played two collegiate seasons with New Hampshire before transferring to Quinnipiac for his final season of eligibility. In total, the Glen Mills, PA native totaled 37 points (4G, 33A) in 111 NCAA games.

Prior to playing collegiately, Furgele played in the NAHL, EJHL, USPHL and USHL. The offensively-talented blue liner led the EJHL in goals (14), assists (38) and points (52) during the 2012-13 season, earning an EJHL title in the process. Furgele also won the USHL's Clark Cup in 2010-11 with Dubuqe.

The Oilers square off against the Kansas City Mavericks tomorrow, March, 15 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

