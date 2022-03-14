K-Wings Weekly - Week 21 (Green Ice Game)

Kalamazoo looks to ride positive momentum into four tilts this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 27-27-0-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, hit the road to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, March 16 before three straight home games. First the K-Wings face the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, March 18 (Green Ice) and Saturday, March 19. Then Kalamazoo welcomes the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, March 20.

The K-Wings are proud to welcome fans this Friday for the 39th edition of the 'Green Ice' game. Once again, the 'Green Ice' game is expecting a record turnout. Kalamazoo's 'Green Ice' tradition roots back to hockey's first ever painted ice surface on March 17, 1982.

Last week, Kalamazoo won two of its three matchups (2-1, 2-0, 3-4).

The highlight last week was the K-Wings victory over the Indy Fuel (2-0) on Friday. Trevor Gorsuch earned his, and the K-Wings, first shutout of the season. Also, Justin Taylor scored his 250th ECHL goal with his power play tally in the second period. The goal also moved the captain into the ECHLs No. 4 ranking for power play goals this season (9).

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Three of the K-Wings four games this week are at Wings Event Center. Friday and Saturday's home games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, and Sunday's home game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

Friday, March 18 versus Iowa is 'Green Ice' and a '$2 Friday.' Come celebrate the painted ice game that started them all 39 seasons ago, and extend the St. Patrick's Day holiday by a day with the K-Wings. Make sure to wear green and enjoy those $2 green beers, sodas and hot dogs.

Saturday, March 19 versus Iowa is 'First Responders Night.' The K-Wings are proud to celebrate Kalamazoo's finest by honoring local police officers, firefighters and EMTs. Come enjoy tons of special in game entertainment, including a Police vs. Firefighters broomball game. Also, the first 1,000 fans will receive a First Responders T-shirt.

Sunday, March 20 versus Wheeling is 'Mascot Madness.' Slappy, the Kalamazoo Wings iconic mascot, is inviting all his friends to Wings Event Center. There'll be a mascot broomball game, and to make Sunday more special for Slappy, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Slappy rally towel. Make sure to stick around postgame to skate the ice, too. Fans of all ages are invited and skates are available for rental at $3 (*due to current ECHL guidelines, players will not be participating in the postgame skate).

RESULTS

Tuesday, Mar. 8 - Idaho 1, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo,MI)|Box Score

>> Idaho scored it's only goal of the contest at the 4:43 mark of the second, and both teams had a goal disallowed in the contest. Max Humitz (11) tipped an Idaho neutral zone pass attempt and followed the puck into the offensive zone - then Humitz won a puck battle that found Erik Bradford (21) - Bradford then touch-passed it from the slot to Tanner Sorenson (28) - and Sorenson tape-to-taped it back to Humitz parked on the doorstep for the goal. Matheson Iacopelli (9) snapped in the game-winner with 8:45 remaining. On the goal, Giovanni Vallati (9), Kyle Blaney (17) and Iacopelli executed a perfect defensive zone breakout and finish. Kalamazoo's penalty kill was a perfect 2 for 2 in the game, and the K-Wings were able to fight off a minute and fourteen seconds of extra attacker time to get back to .500 on the season. Trevor Gorsuch (14-18-0-0) continued his stellar play between the pipes for the K-Wings, making 23 saves in the contest.

Friday, Mar. 11 - Indy 0, Kalamazoo 2 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) |Box Score

>> Justin Murray (5) wristed the game winning goal from the top of the left circle at the 11:38 mark of the first period. The goal was Murray's second in three games, and Erik Bradford extended his point streak to three with the helper (4A). The insurance goal came at the 14:46 mark of the second on the power play (1/5) off the stick of Justin Taylor (18). The captain's redirection off the initial Eric Kattelus (3) shot was his ninth power play goal of the season, moving him into a tie for No. 3 in ECHL PPGs. Kalamazoo's outstanding special teams play continued on both sides, as the penalty kill was a perfect 3 for 3, propelling the team to three straight wins. Trevor Gorsuch's (15-18-0-0) was also perfect, stopping all 32 shots faced. The shutout was Gorsuch's first this season.

Saturday, Mar. 12 - Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 4 (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) |Box Score

>> Iowa scored on the game's first shot at the :38 second mark of the first period to take an early lead. Justin Taylor (19) pulled the K-Wings even at the 3:15 mark off the second with a wicked wrist shot from the right circle. Unfortunately, Iowa scored two power play goals before the end of the second to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Kalamazoo used the intermission to recenter as it came back out in the third and took it to Iowa. First, Kyle Blaney (9) cleaned up the trash on the left side of the net at the 2:36 mark to pull the K-Wings to within one. Then, Logan Lambdin (22) brought the K-Wings all the way back, streaking in behind the Heartlanders defense and burying the snapshot to tie the game at 3. Iowa was able to capitalize with 4:43 remaining in the game, while skating 4 on 4, to sneak away on top.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Mar.16 - Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m. EST - Heritage Bank Center (Cincinnati, OH)

Friday, Mar. 18 - Iowa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Mar. 19 - Iowa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Mar. 20 - Wheeling AT Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

3/8 - Kalamazoo acquired forward Anthony Collins from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Greg Betzold

FAST FACTS

- The K-Wings earned their first shutout of the season versus the Indy Fuel on Friday

- Forward Justin Taylor scored his 250th ECHL Goal versus the Indy Fuel on Friday

- Lincoln the Chocolate Lab won the second intermission Dog Race during 'Pucks and Paws Night' on Friday

TEAM TRENDS

- 16-8 when scoring first this season

- 16-1 when leading after two periods

- 9-4 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 43- Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 22- Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 28- Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 81 - Anthony Collins

PP GOALS: 9 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 4 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 3 - Justin Taylor, Erik Bradford, Justin Murray, and Zach Jordan*

SHOTS: 146 - Tanner Sorenson

WINS: 15 - Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves*

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves*

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/8 (12.5%)

This Season - 34/181 (18.8%) - No. 16 ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/9 (77.8%)

This Season - 118/163 (72.4%) - No. 26 ECHL

