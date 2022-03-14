Thunder Signs Netminder Bailey Brkin

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Bailey Brkin.

Brkin, 22, started the season with the Fort Wayne Komets. The rookie netminder from Sherwood Park, Alberta has spent time with Rapid City and Orlando earlier this season before heading to the Southern Professional Hockey League's Quad City Storm.

In 16 games for the Storm, he is 10-4-2 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Brkin is 4-3-0 in eight appearances in the ECHL with a 2.80 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. Earlier this year, went 2-0-0 against Wichita as a member of the Rush. Brkin stopped 28 of 29 in January 13 in a 4-1 win and then claimed a 5-3 win on January 15, stopping 23 of 26 he faced.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound netminder played four years in the Western Hockey League with Swift Current, Kootenay, Spokane and Moose Jaw. He finished his junior career in 2019-20 with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds.

His best year came in 2018-19 with the Spokane Chiefs. He went 27-11-2 in 45 games with a 2.75 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Wichita heads to Allen on Wednesday, March 16 before returning home for back-to-back games on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18.

Join us on Thursday night as we celebrate St. Hattrick's Day, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress, Nortons Brewing Company and Home Health & Hospice. The team will be wearing a special St. Patrick's Day themed-uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH auction platform.

ï»¿Fans can also participate in the Golden Goal promotion. Guess the exact time of the third Thunder goal for a chance at winning a full season ticket for the 2022-23 season. Forms will be handed out at the doors. Submit your entry at the EMC Fan Relations Table before puck drop.

On Friday night, Wichita will try to fend off the dark side as the Allen Americans come to town for Star Wars Night, presented by Wichita Youth Hockey Association. The Thunder will be wearing a special Star Wars-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live after the game with a portion of the proceeds benefiting WYHA.

Fans can also buy a Star Wars family-four pack. The offer includes four premium level tickets for March 18, two light sabers and an Urban Air jump pass for just $60 ($125 value)! Use code JEDI here or purchase through the Thunder office.

Friday is also Tear Up the Stigma and Mental Health Awareness Night. We've partnered with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas to bring light to the importance of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it. This will occur during the second intermission after Chuck-a-Puck. Fans will be handed out paper to write down their fears, insecurities, doubts, or whatever else they feel like writing, then we will all rip up the paper at the same time and tear up the stigma.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

