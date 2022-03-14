Grizzlies Sign Defenseman James Shearer

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman James Shearer, who just completed a 3-year career with the University of Calgary.

Shearer played at the University of Calgary for 3 seasons from 2018-2020 and the 2021-22 season which just completed. Shearer had 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 3 seasons. Shearer had a combined +31 rating in 3 seasons.

Before his college days Shearer played in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings for 3 seasons from 2015-2018. Shearer was captain of the Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season. His best statistical season in Brandon was in the 2016-17 campaign where he had 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists) in 65 games. In Brandon he was a teammate with former Grizzlies forwards Ty Lewis and Tim McGauley.

Shearer will wear number 3 for the Grizzlies, who are in first place in the Mountain division with a .619 points percentage. Utah is on the road at Idaho for a 2 game series on March 18-19. The Grizz return to Maverik Center for 6 straight games beginning on March 23, 25-26 vs Tulsa and March 30, April 1-2 vs Rapid City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

