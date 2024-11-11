Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 11, 2024

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 7-2-1-0, T-1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 8 vs. Fort Wayne (5-1 Loss)

November 9 vs. Cincinnati (4-0 Win)

November 10 at Kalamazoo (5-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 13 vs. Indy (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 15 at Norfolk (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

November 16 at Norfolk (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports

WALLEYE NOTES

Bounced Back for Two: The Toledo Walleye took a pair of wins over the weekend, claiming four of six possible points. After dropping the weekend opener to Fort Wayne on Friday (5-1), the Walleye took two dominating wins over Cincinnati on Saturday (4-0) and Kalamazoo on Sunday (5-3). The Fish leaped back into first place of the Central Division with the Sunday victory.

Who Else But Hawk: Forward Brandon Hawkins added to his resume as one of the greatest players in Walleye history by claiming the franchise record for most game-winning goals (21) on Saturday and followed it on Sunday with a hat trick at Kalamazoo. Hawkins tallied a quartet of goals over the weekend, raising his season totals to seven goals and seventeen points (7G, 10A) which leads the ECHL.

Clamped by Carter: Goaltender Carter Gylander locked down the Cincinnati Cyclones in the 4-0 victory on Saturday night. Gylander stopped all 22 shots taken by the Southern rivals to earn his first professional shutout in just his fifth pro start.

Nothing But Ness: Forward Griffin Ness tallied two goals in as many nights for the Walleye. The rookie was acquired from Maine over the offseason and has made an impression in the early going at the Huntington Center. Ness landed his first goal as a pro on Friday night against Fort Wayne and followed it up with another on Saturday against Cincinnati.

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 38 consecutive games as it has nearly been a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Brunch Before Hitting the Road: The Toledo Walleye begin the new week at home, welcoming the Indy Fuel in on Wednesday morning for their first matchup of the season, before the Fish swim east for a pair of games against Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (4G, 1 GWG, Game-Winning Goal Record)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 SVP, First Pro Shutout)

