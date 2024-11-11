Swamp Rabbits "Care as One" Community Hockey Game Contributes $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the organization contributed $10,000, donated to United Way of Greenville County, in the team's "Care As One" Community Hockey Game on October 9th.

Proceeds were raised through fan donations in lieu of ticket costs, in-arena fundraising opportunities, and specialty merchandise sales. The net total of these dollars came to $5,000, with a matched donation from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits organization, arriving at a total contribution of $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County.

"We were proud to stand with United Way of Greenville County for the 'Care As One' initiative," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "We are grateful for the community support, fanbase support, and the South Carolina Stingrays organization, all who played vital roles in putting this initiative together. Most importantly, we look forward to the continued work United Way is doing to support impacted areas of our community as it heals."

"We are incredibly thankful for the Swamp Rabbits organization and their tremendous fans for their support of the Community Relief Fund," said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. "Your generous contributions are helping families recover from the devastating impact of Helene as we continue the work to return our entire community to full strength."

The game brought together 4,891 fans, making it the highest attended Swamp Rabbits preseason game in the last decade.

