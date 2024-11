ECHL Transactions - November 11

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 11, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Jacob Kucharski, G

Rapid City:

Joe Widmar, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Taylor Ford, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mikael Diotte, D recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete Will Gavin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Austen Swankler, F acquired from Worcester 11/10

add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Patrick Bajkov, F traded to Rapid City

Florida:

add Tyler Kobryn, F signed contract

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

add Chase Bertholet, F activated from reserve

add Austen Swankler, F activated from injured reserve 11/9

delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F placed on reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

delete Kaleb Lawrence, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Indy:

add Jalen Luypen, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on reserve

delete Peyton Jones, G suspended by Indy

delete Adam McCormick, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Ryan Sandelin, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Chris Lipe, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brendan Harris, F activated from reserve (11/8)

Kalamazoo:

add Adam Tisdale, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

add Cade Borchardt, F assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Landon McCallum, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Brett Davis, F returned from player bereavement leave

add Jack Jeffers, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Joe Widmar, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

delete Josh Davies, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida

South Carolina:

delete Hudson Thornton, D moved from bereavement leave to 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Jan Bednar, G recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

delete Andrew Lucas, D recalled by San Diego

Worcester:

add Brenden Rons, D acquired from Rapid City 11/6

