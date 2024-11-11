Americans Weekly
November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (2-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), split the games last weekend, beating the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 4-2, and losing to the Tulsa Oilers at home on Saturday night 4-0 in front of a sellout crowd at CUTX Event Center. The Americans play three home games this week starting on Wednesday morning with a 10:30 AM CST School Day Game against Utah. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 2-5-1
Last Week's Results:
Friday, November 8, 2024Americans 4 at Wichita 2 Final
Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tulsa 4, at Americans 0 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, November 13th, 2024
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 10:30 AM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 15, 2024
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (5) Easton Brodzinski
Assists - (6) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts
Points - (9) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Assists - (3) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (1) Riley Ginnell and Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (2) Brayden Watts
Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (15) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (4) Spencer Asuchak
Shots on Goal - (24) Easton Brodzinski
Save Percentage - (0.894) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (4.12) Anson Thornton
Goalie Wins - (2) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- Spencer Asuchak had his first four-point game since the 21-22 season, with a goal and three assists last Friday night in Wichita.
- Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in plus/minus at +4
- Spencer Asuchak reached the 400-point milestone last Friday night in Wichita.
- Spencer Asuchak is tied for the team lead in assists with six.
- The Americans are winless at home this season and were shutout in three of the four games (0-3-1).
- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with nine points (3 goals and 6 assists)
- Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans in shots with 24.
- Easton Brodzinski is tied with four others in the ECHL for the most goals in a game (3).
- Dylan Wells has both Allen wins this season (2-2-0)
- The Americans have given up the most goals in the league this season with 41 allowed in eight games.
- The Americans are eighth overall in attendance averaging 5,425 per game.
- Allen is 0-1 in overtime games this season.
- The Americans are 2-1-1 when scoring first.
- Allen is 11th overall in penalty minutes averaging just over 14 minutes per game (14.13).
- The Americans power play ranks 24th overall in the ECHL at 12.00 % (3-for-25)
- The Americans penalty kill ranks 26th overall at 75.7 %.
- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 15-7 in the third period.
- Opponents are outshooting the Americans 131-58 in the second period.
- The Americans are giving up the most goals in the league per game (5.13).
- The Americans are giving up the most shots in the league per game (42.25).
- Allen is 0-5 when trailing after the first period.
- Allen is 2-0 when leading after two periods.
- Allen is 0-0-1 in 1-goal games.
- Allen is 2-0 on the road when leading after two periods.
This Week's Practice and Game Schedule:
Tuesday, November 12th
Practice: 10:00 AM CST
Utah practice: 12:00 PM CST
Wednesday, November 13th
Game: Utah Grizzlies 10:30 AM CST
Thursday, November 14th
Practice: 10:00 AM CST
Utah Practice: 12:00 PM CST
Friday, November 15th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Utah Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST
Game: Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST
Saturday, November 16th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Utah Skate: 11:15 AM CST
Game: vs Utah: 7:10 PM CST
Sunday, November 17th
TBD
