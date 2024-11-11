Americans Weekly

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans right wing Mark Duarte

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (2-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), split the games last weekend, beating the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 4-2, and losing to the Tulsa Oilers at home on Saturday night 4-0 in front of a sellout crowd at CUTX Event Center. The Americans play three home games this week starting on Wednesday morning with a 10:30 AM CST School Day Game against Utah. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 2-5-1

Last Week's Results:

Friday, November 8, 2024Americans 4 at Wichita 2 Final

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tulsa 4, at Americans 0 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, November 13th, 2024

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 10:30 AM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 15, 2024

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (5) Easton Brodzinski

Assists - (6) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

Points - (9) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (2) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Assists - (3) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (1) Riley Ginnell and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (2) Brayden Watts

Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (15) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Shots on Goal - (24) Easton Brodzinski

Save Percentage - (0.894) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (4.12) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (2) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Spencer Asuchak had his first four-point game since the 21-22 season, with a goal and three assists last Friday night in Wichita.

- Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans in plus/minus at +4

- Spencer Asuchak reached the 400-point milestone last Friday night in Wichita.

- Spencer Asuchak is tied for the team lead in assists with six.

- The Americans are winless at home this season and were shutout in three of the four games (0-3-1).

- Brayden Watts leads the Americans with nine points (3 goals and 6 assists)

- Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans in shots with 24.

- Easton Brodzinski is tied with four others in the ECHL for the most goals in a game (3).

- Dylan Wells has both Allen wins this season (2-2-0)

- The Americans have given up the most goals in the league this season with 41 allowed in eight games.

- The Americans are eighth overall in attendance averaging 5,425 per game.

- Allen is 0-1 in overtime games this season.

- The Americans are 2-1-1 when scoring first.

- Allen is 11th overall in penalty minutes averaging just over 14 minutes per game (14.13).

- The Americans power play ranks 24th overall in the ECHL at 12.00 % (3-for-25)

- The Americans penalty kill ranks 26th overall at 75.7 %.

- Opponents are out-scoring the Americans 15-7 in the third period.

- Opponents are outshooting the Americans 131-58 in the second period.

- The Americans are giving up the most goals in the league per game (5.13).

- The Americans are giving up the most shots in the league per game (42.25).

- Allen is 0-5 when trailing after the first period.

- Allen is 2-0 when leading after two periods.

- Allen is 0-0-1 in 1-goal games.

- Allen is 2-0 on the road when leading after two periods.

This Week's Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, November 12th

Practice: 10:00 AM CST

Utah practice: 12:00 PM CST

Wednesday, November 13th

Game: Utah Grizzlies 10:30 AM CST

Thursday, November 14th

Practice: 10:00 AM CST

Utah Practice: 12:00 PM CST

Friday, November 15th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Utah Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST

Game: Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, November 16th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Utah Skate: 11:15 AM CST

Game: vs Utah: 7:10 PM CST

Sunday, November 17th

TBD

