Josh Davies Recalled to Charlotte

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forward Josh Davies has been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Davies, 20, scored two goals in Savannah's 4-3 victory over the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday. The left-handed winger is coming off an impressive 61-point campaign with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, scoring 36 goals in 55 games. In addition to his time in Savannah, he has suited up in three games with the Checkers this season.

The Calgary, AB, native was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Panthers. Davies played a total of five seasons in the WHL in Portland and the Swift Current Broncos, producing 140 points (78 goals, 62 assists) in 204 games. In 13 postseason games last year with the Winterhawks, Davies ranked fourth on the club with 11 points.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.