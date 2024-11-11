Justen Close Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Justen Close has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10.

Close went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped all 28 shots to record his first pro shutout in a 5-0 win against Atlanta on Friday and made 36 saves in a 5-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

A native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Close is 2-1-0 in three appearances with Jacksonville this season while ranking sixth in the ECHL with a .952 save percentage and tied for 10th with a 1.69 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Close appeared in 100 career games at the University of Minnesota where he went 62-25-6 with 13 shutouts, a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .882.

The Icemen continue their homestand with three games this week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thursday's game against Orlando is set for a 10:30 a.m. start time for the Annual School Day game. Friday's game against Orlando, and Saturday's game against Savannah will each begin at 7:00 p.m.

