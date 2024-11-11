ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Trois-Rivières Adams-Moisan fined, suspended
Trois-Rivières' Morgan Adams-Moisan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #118, Trois-Rivières at Wheeling, on Nov. 9.
Adams-Moisan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 20:00 of the third period.
Adams-Moisan will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Maine (Nov. 15) and vs. Worcester (Nov. 16).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Jacksonville's Van Wyhe fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Garrett Van Wyhe has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #112, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Nov. 9.
Van Wyhe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 9:40 of the first period.
Van Wyhe will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Orlando (Nov. 14) and vs. Atlanta (Nov. 15).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kansas City's Andreev fined, suspended
Kansas City's Max Andreev has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #113, Kansas City at Rapid City, on Nov. 9.
Andreev is fined and suspended as the result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 19:17 of the third period.
Andreev will miss Kansas City's games vs. Iowa (Nov. 12), at Wichita (Nov. 13), vs. Wichita (Nov. 17) and at Tahoe (Nov. 20 and Nov. 22).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Kalamazoo's Humitz fined, suspended
Kalamazoo's Max Humitz has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #122, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on Nov. 10.
Humitz is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 17:38 of the second period.
Humitz will miss Kalamazoo's game at Cincinnati on Nov. 12.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Bloomington's Lee fined
Bloomington's Chongmin Lee has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #111, Bloomington at Iowa, on Nov. 9.
Lee is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 19:00 of the first period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Norfolk's Golder fined
Norfolk's Carson Golder has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #127, Norfolk at Worcester, on Nov. 12.
Golder is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his minor penalty for tripping at 14:59 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 11, 2024
- Rush Make Trade, Acquire Patrick Bajkov for Mason McCarty - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justen Close Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Komets Win Streak Hits Four Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits "Care as One" Community Hockey Game Contributes $10,000 to United Way of Greenville County - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Jacksonville's Close Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Josh Davies Recalled to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Set to Host Two this Week, 'Super Hero' Night Returns - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4 - Worcester Railers HC
- Allen Americans to Host 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Allen Americans
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 11, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.