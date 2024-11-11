ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières Adams-Moisan fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Morgan Adams-Moisan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #118, Trois-Rivières at Wheeling, on Nov. 9.

Adams-Moisan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 20:00 of the third period.

Adams-Moisan will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Maine (Nov. 15) and vs. Worcester (Nov. 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Jacksonville's Van Wyhe fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Garrett Van Wyhe has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #112, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Nov. 9.

Van Wyhe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 9:40 of the first period.

Van Wyhe will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Orlando (Nov. 14) and vs. Atlanta (Nov. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Andreev fined, suspended

Kansas City's Max Andreev has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #113, Kansas City at Rapid City, on Nov. 9.

Andreev is fined and suspended as the result of his game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 19:17 of the third period.

Andreev will miss Kansas City's games vs. Iowa (Nov. 12), at Wichita (Nov. 13), vs. Wichita (Nov. 17) and at Tahoe (Nov. 20 and Nov. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kalamazoo's Humitz fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Max Humitz has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #122, Toledo at Kalamazoo, on Nov. 10.

Humitz is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 17:38 of the second period.

Humitz will miss Kalamazoo's game at Cincinnati on Nov. 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Bloomington's Lee fined

Bloomington's Chongmin Lee has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #111, Bloomington at Iowa, on Nov. 9.

Lee is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 19:00 of the first period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Golder fined

Norfolk's Carson Golder has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #127, Norfolk at Worcester, on Nov. 12.

Golder is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his minor penalty for tripping at 14:59 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

