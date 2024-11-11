Komets Win Streak Hits Four Games

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets extended their winning streak to four games with wins over Toledo and Kalamazoo last weekend. The team now has a record of 7-1-0, boasts the best winning percentage in the league at .875, and remains undefeated on the road (5-0-0). The Komets will play the next three games on the road before returning home to face Cincinnati on Sunday, November 17, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 11/8 at Toledo FW 5- TOL 1 W

Sat. 11/9 vs Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 3 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets traveled to Toledo to battle the rival Walleye. After an early Toledo goal, the Komets scored five goals to bounce the Walleye 5-1. Yanick Turcotte notched his second of the season at 11:52 of the first period, followed by an Odeen Tufto unassisted power-play goal at 17:20. In the second period, veteran Anthony Petruzzelli scored the only goal, with assists from Tufto and Connor Corcoran to give the Komets a 3-1 lead. In the third period, Alex Aleardi and Ethan Keppen scored to put the game out of reach. Tufto finished the game with four points (1g, 3a), as Brett Brochu made 27 saves in the win.

On Saturday, the Komets returned home to face Kalamazoo. The Wings struck first with two tallies and held the lead until late in the second period. Alex Aleardi scored his sixth goal of the season with :08 remaining in the period to start the Komet rally. In the third, Jack Gorniak continued the momentum with a goal at the :49 mark to tie the contest. Odeen Tufto found the back of the net with assists from Kyle Mayhew and Jack Dugan to give the Komets the lead. The Wings tied the score at 12:50, only to have Brannon McManus score the eventual game-winning goal at 18:16. Connor Unger won by making 20 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 8 games, Mayhew (3g, 9a)

Assists: 4 games, Mayhew (6a)

Home Points: 3 games, Mayhew (1g, 3a), Tufto (2g, 1a), Keppen (4a)

Home Assists: 3 games, Keppen (4a)

Road Points: 5 games, Mayhew (2g, 6a) 2 games, Aleardi (1g, 1a), 2 games, Petruzzelli (3g)

Road Goals: 2 games, Keppen (2g), 2 games, Petruzzelli (3g)

Road Assists: 3 games, Mayhew (6a)

Wins (goaltender): 3, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 12, Mayhew

Goals: 6, Aleardi

Assists: 9, Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 1, Mayhew, Tufto, Taylor, Corcoran, Petruzzelli

Game Winning Goals: 1, Tufto, Mayhew, Aleardi, Swetlikoff, Taylor

Shots: 36, Corcoran

PIM: 28, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +9, Aleardi

Home Points: 6, Mayhew

Home Goals: 3, Aleardi

Home Assists: 4, Mayhew

Road Points: 8, Tufto (1g, 7a), Mayhew (2g, 6a)

Road Goals: 4, Petruzzelli

Road Assists: 7, Tufto

Goaltenders

Appearances: 5, Brochu

Wins: 4, Brochu

Saves: 126, Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.19, Brochu

Save percentage: .926, Brochu

Special K's- Last week, the Komets scored two goals on six power plays. The team skated short-handed seven times and did not allow any goals.

Next week - The Komets travel to Wheeling for a 10:45 a.m. faceoff on Wednesday. The team will face the Wings in Kalamazoo on Friday and Saturday. The team will face Cincinnati at home on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets are off to their first 7-1-0 start since 2014. The Komets have scored 21 goals on the road. The team is leading the league in shots on goal per game (37.75). 47 shots on Saturday were the most in a single game this season. Kyle Mayhew leads all defensemen in points (12), assists (9), power-play points (7), and power-play assists (6).

Upcoming Promotions

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate, Sunday, November 17: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game.

RemdyLIVE Mental Health Awareness Night, Saturday, November 23: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.

Bob Chase Memorial Game, Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 28: The Komets will be wearing throwback jerseys from the early 1980's for the Bob Chase Memorial Game! Each game-worn will be up for auction during the game. Visit the silent auction booth in the arena lobby. Bidding ends at the start of the 3rd period. Auction proceeds will benefit Anthem Singers.

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

