Rush Make Trade, Acquire Patrick Bajkov for Mason McCarty
November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, it has acquired forward Patrick Bajkov from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Mason McCarty.
McCarty, 27, is currently in his fourth ECHL season after re-signing with Rapid City over the summer. He has recorded a goal and an assist in nine games played this season. The 5-foot-10 forward from Blackie, Alberta has also seen time with the Kalamazoo Wings and Reading Royals.
Bajkov, 26, is back in the ECHL after spending two seasons playing hockey in Europe. In his last full year in North America, Bajkov put up 26 goals and 69 points in 71 games with the Reading Royals during the 2021-22 season. He also scored 11 points in 13 games during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov is in the midst of his seventh professional season and fifth in the ECHL. He also owns 19 games of AHL experience. A 6-foot, 183-pound forward, Bajkov's pro career follows an impressive five-year junior career with the WHL's Everett Silvertips, where he reached 100 points in his final season.
Bajkov will join the Rush for its three-game road trip against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho, beginning on Wednesday, November 13th.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
