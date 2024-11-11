Thunder Weekly, November 11, 2024

Wichita Thunder exchange fist bumps along the bench vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued its six-game homestand this past weekend. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 8

Allen at Wichita, 4-2 L

Sunday, November 10

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, November 13

Kansas City at Wichita, 10:30 a.m. Education Day Game, presented by SCHEELS, Kansas Strong and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets.

Friday, November 15

Wichita at Iowa, 7 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, November 16

Wichita at Iowa, 6 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, November 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 4-3-0-0

AWAY: 2-1-0-0

OVERALL: 6-4-0-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 12 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 8

Assists: Walker, 9

Points: Stinil, 16

+/-: Bates, +9

PIM: Boucher, 21

AVERAGE JOE - Joe Carroll returned the lineup last week after being out with an injury he suffered on Opening Night. He scored in both games this past weekend and has four points (2g, 2a) in three contests so far this season.

200 - Michal Stinil is nearing two milestones. He is six games away from 200 ECHL games and eight points from 200 ECHL points. The fourth year forward had assists in back-to-back contests this weekend. Stinil is second in the league with 16 points, tied for first with eight goals and fourth in shots (37).

FIRSTS - Artem Guryev made the transition to forward prior to being assigned to the Thunder. On Sunday, he recorded his first ECHL goal. The Moskva, Russia native has points in two of his last three games.

ANOTHER FIRST - Luke Grainger was loaned to Wichita on Thursday night. He recorded his first ECHL goal on Sunday against Tulsa. Grainger tallied his first pro goal on October 30 against Coachella Valley as member of the San Jose Barracuda.

WELCOME BACK - Mitchell Russell made his return to the Air Capital over the weekend. He scored on Friday and added an assist on Sunday. The Peterborough, Ontario native had 22 points (9g, 13a) in 35 games last year for the Thunder.

CLOSE CALLS - Wichita has played in some tight contests so far this season. Over the weekend, both games ended up being decided by two but were down to the wire before Allen and Tulsa scored into an empty net. The Thunder are 4-1-0 in one-goal games, which is half of the contests that the Thunder have played.

SECONDS - Wichita has been a strong second period team so far this season. The Thunder are outscoring their opponents 18-12 in the second frame and outshooting their opponent 138-117.

THUNDERBOLTS...Kobe Walker is tied for 12th in points (11)...Peter Bates is tied for seventh in plus/minus (+9)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 15th in scoring for defensemen (6)...Wichita is 3-0 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 5-2-0 when scoring first...Wichita is eighth in goals for per game (3.50)...Wichita is 4-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-2-0 when tied after one...

