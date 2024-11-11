Everblades Blank Solar Bears in Shutout Victory
November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Orlando, FL - The Florida Everblades skated to a dominant 1-0 shutout victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on Monday night at the Kia Center. This decisive win gave Florida two wins over Orlando in the past 3 games against each other.
The game was a defensive battle from the outset, with both teams trading scoring chances and physical play. The first period ended scoreless, but the intensity remained high as the two rivals clashed.
The deadlock was finally broken in the second period. At the 13:32 mark, Tyler Kobryn capitalized on a well-executed passing play, receiving a feed from Ben Brar and firing a wrist shot past Orlando goaltender Alexis Gravel. The goal ignited the Everblades' bench and gave them a 1-0 lead.
The third period saw both teams intensify their efforts, but the Everblades' defense, led by a stellar performance from Cam Johnson, held firm. Johnson turned aside all 17 shots he faced, earning his second shutout of the season.
Florida's special teams unit also played a crucial role in the victory. While they were unable to capitalize on their three power-play opportunities, they effectively killed off all three of Orlando's power plays.
The Everblades return to action this Thursday when they travel to play against the Atlanta Gladiators.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson faces the Orlando Solar Bears
