Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers forward Anthony Repaci vs. the Norfolk Admirals

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the fourth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners for a game on Saturday and the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday. They won 5-1 on Friday and won 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, November 9 vs. Maine Mariners | 5-1 W

Repaci recorded merely the sixth natural hat trick - three consecutive goals in the same period - in Worcester hockey history Saturday night as the Railers beat the Maine Mariners, 5-1. Riley Piercey and Randl had the other Railers goals. Kaplan had a breakthrough game with three assists. Connor Welsh continues to establish himself as one of the league's best defensemen with two assists and a plus-2 rating. He is plus-8 in eight games.

Sunday, November 10 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-3 OTW

It was Norfolk who scored first tonight when Carson Musser (1-2-3) scored just under three minutes into the game. The Railers then scored back to back goals, coming from Ryan Verrier (1-0-1) and Griffin Loughran (1-0-1). Norfolk finished the first period scoring when Connor Fedorek (1-0-1) tied the game at 2-2. Norfolk retook the lead in the second with a goal from Josh McDougall (1-1-2). The Railers tied it back up less than a minute later when Anthony Repaci (2-0-2) cashed in. The third period was scoreless ending regulation tied up at 3-3. It was Repaci who scored the game winner 38 seconds into overtime sealing the 4-3 win for Worcester.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 13 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 10:05 a.m. EST

Friday, November 15 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 16 @ Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 17 @ Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

With his overtime game winner Anthony Repaci is now the career leader in that category in Worcester Pro Hockey history with 5.

Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL in goals with seven.

Repaci is currently on a three-game home-goal streak.

Connor Welsh is tied for 12th among ECHL defensemen in points (3G, 8A). He is tied for third among defensemen in the same category.

Welsh is tied for second in the ECHL in plus-minus at eleven.

Griffin Loughran is tied for second in the ECHL in shooting percentage at 40% (2/5). He leads all rookies in this category.

Matthew Kopperud (9th, 3-5-8), Jack Randl (T-11th, 3-4-7) and Justin Gill (T-11th, 1-6-7) are each in the top 20 in rookie scoring.

Mason Klee is still tied for the league lead in power-play goals with two.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 5-4-0-0 on the season.

The Railers are tied for sixth in the ECHL in goals against per game at 2.56.

Worcester is tied for eighth in the ECHL in shots against per game with 27.33.

The Railers are 3-0-0 this year when leading entering the third period.

Worcester is now 3-0 in overtime this season.

