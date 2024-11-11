Allen Americans to Host 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

ALLEN, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), and the ECHL have announced the selection of Allen, Texas as the host site of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas. The league showcase will take place at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen on January 19, 2026.

The announcement was made on Saturday during the Allen Americans' home game against the Tulsa Oilers. Fans interested in receiving more information can sign up here. Event merchandise will be available for purchase at future Americans home games.

The festivities will include Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18, 2026 followed by the All-Star Game on Monday, January 19, 2026, which is a national holiday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). Ticket information, game format, and Fan Fest details will be announced at a later date.

Exhibits and memorabilia from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto will be on site for the event. The All-Star festivities will also include the official induction ceremony of the 18th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame.

The annual midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 72 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 56 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

This will mark the first time for the Allen Americans to host the ECHL All-Star Game. The Americans opened the 2024-25 season with their home opener on Friday, October 25. The campaign marks the Americans' 16th season of competition in the ECHL. Founded in 2009, the Americans have won four league championships (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016).

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING - EVENT LEADERSHIP

"We are thrilled to host the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas. This event celebrates North Texas' love for hockey and highlights the incredible support of our fans and dedication of our players. We look forward to showcasing Allen on this prestigious stage and creating unforgettable memories for everyone involved."

- LaSonjia Jack, Allen Americans Co-Owner; President/COO/Co-Owner, Amsonia Sports

"The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is our League's signature event, and we are excited to bring it to Allen for the first time to showcase the best players in the league on the ice, while allowing fans to enjoy Fan Fest, Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits, and interactive games off the ice. This event gives us the opportunity to highlight the City of Allen as we welcome our Board of Governors, VIPs, partners, and fans from around the continent to experience all that Allen has to offer."

- Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner

"The City of Allen can't wait to host the best players in the ECHL for an unforgettable All-Star Game at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. This will be a great chance for hockey fans to see top talent right here at home, and we're excited for the positive impact it will bring to our local businesses. We're thrilled to share our community with the ECHL family and make it a weekend to remember!"

- Baine Brooks, Mayor of Allen, Texas

"We are honored that the ECHL has awarded the Allen Americans the tremendous opportunity to host the ECHL All-Star event in 2026. Thank you to team owners LaSonjia and Myles Jack for their leadership and vision to bring this event to the Metroplex. This is a great credit to the fans, sponsors, and local partners that have supported the team. We can't wait to elevate the league's jewel event to new heights and provide fans with a memorable experience."

- Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment

