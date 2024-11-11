Rabbits Recap: November 11th

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

A shutout, scoring streaks, a stifling penalty kill, and the first back-to-back wins of the year. Rewind how it all went down in today's "Rabbits Recap"!

REGULAR SEASON GAME 5 (Friday, November 8th @ South Carolina)

South Carolina Stingrays 5, Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 0 1 1 -- -- 2 27 1/4

SC 1 4 0 -- -- 5 28 0/2

SC: Suzdalev-G, 2ast; Cruikshank-G, Ast; Engelbert-2ast

GVL : Singleton-G; Pedersen-PPG

GAME RECAP

REGULAR SEASON GAME 6 (Saturday, November 9th vs Atlanta)

STAR WARS NIGHT, presented by Champion Comfort Experts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Atlanta Gladiators 0

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

ATL 0 0 0 -- -- 0 28 0/5

GVL 1 1 1 -- -- 3 26 1/7

ATL: Back-to-Back shutout losses (3rd of season)

GVL : Ingham-28sv Shutout; Brodzinski/Savoie/Berge-G; Lawrence-2ast

GAME RECAP

REGULAR SEASON GAME 7 (Sunday, November 10th @ Atlanta)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2, Atlanta Gladiators 1

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP

GVL 1 1 0 -- -- 2 23 1/4

ATL 0 0 1 -- -- 2 29 1/7

ATL: Pierson-PPG (Ended 173:45 scoreless streak)

GVL : Savoie-PPG; Brodzinski-GWG (back-to-back games); McKay-28sv/29sh

GAME RECAP

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, November 13th vs Savannah

SCHOOL DAY GAME, presented by AFL Global

Saturday, November 16th vs Florida

FAITH AND FAMILY DAY, presented by Abide Roofing

Sunday, November 17th vs Florida

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS G Brodzinski/Savoie 3 Ast Parker Berge 6 Pts Savoie/Berge 7pts Each Rookie Pts Parker Berge 7gp, 1g-6ast-7pts Defenseman Pts Parker Berge 7gp, 1g-6ast-7pts +/- Arvid Caderoth +2 PIM Arvid Caderoth 11 PPG Four Players 1 SHG N/A -- Wins (Goalie) Dryden McKay 2 Losses (Goalie) Dryden McKay 3 (1 OT) Shutouts Jacob Ingham 1 GAA Jacob Ingham 1.71 SV% Jacob Ingham .949

NOTES AND NUMBERS

GOING BAAAACK TO BACK: Drake reference aside, the Swamp Rabbits have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, blanking the Gladiators 3-0 on Saturday and gutting out a 2-1 win on Sunday to take two out of three games in the team's first "three-in-three" of the season. This builds off the success of last year, where the Swamp Rabbits won two or more games nine times in 12 such series. The Swamp Rabbits strung two wins or more together on nine different occasions last season, with their longest streak finishing at eight games from November 14th at Atlanta to December 1st against Atlanta.

IGGY POP: When the clock hit triple-zero on Saturday, Swamp Rabbits net-minder JACOB INGHAM successfully earned his fifth career ECHL shutout, blanking the Atlanta Gladiators with 28 saves in a 3-0 win on Saturday. Ingham's shutout wasn't just his second against Atlanta in as many seasons, but it was the first one for the Swamp Rabbits on home ice in two years: the last Swamp Rabbits clean sheet in Bon Secours Wellness Arena was courtesy of Jon Lethemon, who stoned 27 Norfolk Admirals shots in a 6-0 throttling.

POWER STATION: Not to be confused with the 1980's British American band, the Swamp Rabbits power play has found its stride. After being held off the board in three straight games, the team has now hit paydirt on the man-advantage in three straight, going 3/15 (20.0%) in that span. Swamp Rabbits forward CARTER SAVOIE leads the team with four power play points (1g-3ast).

RISE AND SHINE: For the first time in six years, the Swamp Rabbits will play a game with a morning puck drop with the "School Day Game", presented by AFL Global. The Swamp Rabbits might host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on the ice, but they will also host 3,500 school children from nine districts in the Upstate area! The last time the Swamp Rabbits hosted a morning game was on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 when the Norfolk Admirals came down south.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: The Swamp Rabbits have two players on statistical streaks entering Wednesday's "School Day Game", presented by AFL Global

CARTER SAVOIE: has points in four consecutive games (2g-3ast-5pts)

TATE SINGLETON: has points in three consecutive games (1g-2ast-3pts)

THEY SAID IT

"We played a more complete game...we challenged the guys to do just that. We certainly had our storms we had to weather at times, but we stuck together and it was a step in the right direction.

"We were more connected, more together in the second period...didn't deviate from how we play the game. That will continue to be a message, but again, we're looking for steps in the right direction. It's huge for this team and gives us confidence in how we move forward in playing a complete game, so it was good to see the guys respond there."

-Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, on what went into Saturday's win, including a strong second period

"Credit to the boys. They came together. We were under siege there towards the end, but they came up with some massive blocks, which was huge. [A full 60 minutes] is our idenity. We're a hardworking team and we've got a lot of skill up front, but we needed to string it together. The second period has been our kryptonite lately, but I thought it was great [Saturday night]."

-#68 Jacob Ingham on his 28-save shutout, and how important the team in front was in the effort

"He was awesome. When you've got a guy back there playing like that, it gives the rest of the team so much confidence. We had some bend-don't-break moments, and he's a key in that, so to have him really going the way he was [Friday and Saturday] is huge for this team.

"Mentally, he's an absolute warrior. He's mentally tough and he's a competitor, so we knew he'd be ready to go. He was rock solid back there, and same as Iggy the night before, he just gives you so much confidence when he lets you play the way you want to play. [In front of both of them], we had guys eating pucks and paying a price as well, so when you get those two things, it lines up pretty well for you."

-Coach Mountain on his goaltending tandem of Jacob Ingham (28sv shutout Saturday) and Dryden McKay (28sv/29sh in Sunday's win)

"It's nice to get the special teams going, so I think if we can keep winning those special teams battles, it'll be huge for us. The penalty kill has been great all year. I think a big part of that is our goaltending, they've had to make big saves, key saves, at certain moments in the game.

"I think we haven't been cheating the game. Stopping on pucks, finishing our checks, making sure pucks get into the [offensive zone] and out of the [defensive zone] at the blue lines, and making sure we're playing hard hockey. We need to keep that going, get a few good days of practice in, and hopefully we can keep it rolling into Wednesday."

-#27 Carter Savoie on the win Sunday, the team's recent form, and building momentum

"The guys really battled this weekend...it's going to be a whole new test come Tuesday [in practice]. We've got a really good Savannah team coming in here, so we've got to make sure we have a good day on Tuesday, get prepared, and pick up where we left off here."

-Coach Mountain on the process of getting ready for Wednesday morning's "School Day Game"

