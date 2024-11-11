Jacksonville's Close Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Justen Close

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Justen Close(Jacksonville Icemen)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Justen Close of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10.

Close went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped all 28 shots to record his first pro shutout in a 5-0 win against Atlanta on Friday and made 36 saves in a 5-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

A native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Close is 2-1-0 in three appearances with Jacksonville this season while ranking sixth in the ECHL with a .952 save percentage and tied for 10th with a 1.69 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Close appeared in 100 career games at the University of Minnesota where he went 62-25-6 with 13 shutouts, a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .882.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.