Jacksonville's Close Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Justen Close of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10.
Close went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in two appearances last week.
The 26-year-old stopped all 28 shots to record his first pro shutout in a 5-0 win against Atlanta on Friday and made 36 saves in a 5-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
A native of Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Close is 2-1-0 in three appearances with Jacksonville this season while ranking sixth in the ECHL with a .952 save percentage and tied for 10th with a 1.69 goals-against average.
Prior to turning pro, Close appeared in 100 career games at the University of Minnesota where he went 62-25-6 with 13 shutouts, a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .882.
