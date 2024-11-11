Stingrays Weekly Report- November 11

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays split their games last weekend and will now head to New England to play four games in the next five days. They will face four North Division opponents on the road before returning to South Carolina next Monday. The Stingrays' next home game will be Saturday, November 23, for First Responders Night, presented by ServiceMaster of Charleston, where the Stingrays will be wearing specialty jerseys to honor First Responders in the Charleston area. Click here to purchase tickets for any Stingrays home game this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 5-2-1-0 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 W

Jayden Lee, Grant Cruikshank, Tyler Weiss, Erik Middendorf, and Alexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 25 saves in the win. Suzdalev earned the game's number one star with a goal and two assists. Andrew Perrott also made himself a fan favorite with this scrap.

Saturday, November 9 vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 5-3 L

Kyle Kupka, Jayden Lee, and Jamie Engelbert scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson made 20 saves in the loss.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Micah Miller, Kyler Kupka (4)

Assists: Austin Magera (9)

Points: Austin Magera (10)

Plus/Minus: Jamie Engelbert (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (32)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (2)

Wins: Seth Eisele (3)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (1.50)

Save Percentage: Seth Eisele (0.948)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, November 13 at Worcester Railers | 10:30 am EST

Friday, November 15 at Worcester Railers | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, November 16 at Maine Mariners | 6:00 pm EST

Sunday, November 17 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOLDING THE FORT AT HOME: The Stingrays are one of five teams in the ECHL without a regulation loss at home this season. They are 5-0-1-0 on home ice to start the 2024-25 campaign.

STELLAR SETH: Seth Eisele leads the league with two shutouts this season and had a shutout sequence of 155 minutes and 17 seconds to begin his professional career. He is 3-0-1-0 this season.

STRONG START FOR SUZDALEV: Alexander Suzdalev has five points (one goal, four assists) in five games with the Stingrays, and he scored his first North American professional goal on Friday night. The third-round Washington Capitals draft pick is in the first season of a three-year entry-level contract with the Capitals.

MAGERA MAKING IT HAPPEN: Austin Magera has recorded at least one point in seven of the Stingrays eight games this season.

