Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 3, 2025

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 29-10-6-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 31 vs. Fort Wayne (4-3 Win)

February 1 at Cincinnati (2-1 Win/OT)

February 2 vs. Wheeling (6-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 7 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

February 8 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Sweep: The Toledo Walleye took a trio of wins over the weekend to earn another six points. After tight wins on Friday over Fort Wayne (4-3) and Saturday against Cincinnati (2-1/OT), the Walleye put together a come-from-behind win, scoring four unanswered goals in the final ten minutes of the game to beat Wheeling on Sunday (6-3). The Walleye embark into the new week at 29-10-6-0, totaling 64 points. The Walleye are tied for the league-lead in the race for the Brabham Cup with the Florida Everblades, have a six-point lead over the Kansas City Mavericks atop the Western Conference, and an eleven-point cushion over the Fort Wayne Komets and Iowa Heartlanders in the Central Division.

He's a Robot: Forward Brandon Hawkins is riding a five-game point streak with nine points (5G, 4A). The reigning MVP owned January with 17 points (7G, 10A) over 12 games to start the new year. He has not slowed down in February either, tallying four points (1G, 3A) in two games. That stretch has vaulted him back to the top of the ECHL in total points with 58 on the season. The 30-year-old is currently tied for first in the ECHL with goals (25) and his 33 assists is tied for third among all players.

Oh, Moyle Rules!: Forward Nolan Moyle collected a big career milestone on Sunday. The Michigan product tallied a trio of scores for his first career hat trick and played an integral role in the come-from-behind 6-3 win over the Nailers.

Big, Bad Bantle: Forward Carson Bantle has been on a tear as of late, tallying a goal in each of his last three games, and four total points (3G, 1A) in that stretch. However, that three game stretch is split by a two-game AHL stint with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Bantle scored a goal in one of those games, giving him four scores in his last five games. The Wisconsin native has scored 17 points (15G, 2A) with the Walleye this season.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 57 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 454,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 7,969 fans and 107% arena capacity.

Rivalry Week: The Fish will battle with the Fort Wayne Komets in a home-and-home series beginning on Friday in Fort Wayne, before coming home to host the Komets on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (3G, 3A; GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .902 SVP

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2025

