Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers goaltender Michael Bullion

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the sixteenth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Adirondack Thunder on Friday before visiting the Maine Mariners on Sunday. Worcester won 4-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 31 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 W

Mark Cheremeta, playing his third game for Worcester, was 2-1-3 and named the game's No. 1 star. Matt Ustaski, in his debut, had a goal as well. Riley Ginnell was the other Railers' goal scorer. Griffin Luce and Lincoln Hatten both had two assists.

Sunday, February 2nd at Maine Mariners | 5-2 W

Worcester scored first Sunday afternoon when Matt Ustaski (1-0-1) scored 5:23 into the first. Maine answered back with a goal of their own from Wyllum Deveaux (1-1-2) to tie the score at 1-1 heading into the second. Connor Welsh (1-0-1) was the second period's lone scorer giving the Railers the 2-1 lead. Maine tied it early in the second period with a goal from Lynden McCallum (1-0-1), but shortly after the Railers grabbed the lead right back when Cole Donhauser (1-1-2) scored a shorthanded goal to give the Railers the 3-2 lead. The Railers finished the third period by scoring two more goals, the first scored by Mark Cheremeta (1-0-1) 15:52 into the third, and the second an empty net goal from Matias Rajaniemi (1-0-1) giving the Railers the 5-2 victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, February 5th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, February 7th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, February 8th vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Matt Ustaski's goal on Friday was his first in the ECHL since the 2019-20 season when he was with the Idaho Steelheads.

Ustaski's goal on Sunday marked his first time scoring in back-to-back games since the 2017-18 season with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Mark Cheremeta had four points this weekend for Worcester, having now played in four games for the team. His four points pass his season total of three that he recorded in 14 games with Kalamazoo to start the season.

Cole Donhauser leads all rookies, and is tied for the league lead in short-handed points with four (2G, 2A).

Connor Welsh is fifth among ECHL defensemen in points at 35 (5G, 30A).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 18-19-2-4 on the season.

The Railers are tied for eighth in the ECHL in short-handed goals with six.

Worcester is 9th in the ECHL in shots per game at 31.65

Worcester is 10-0-1-2 when leading after two periods.

The Railers are currently on a six-game home point streak. This is the fifth longest active streak in the ECHL.

