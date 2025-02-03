ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension
February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.
Worcester's Loughran fined, suspended
Worcester's Griffin Loughran has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #613, Worcester at Maine, on Feb. 2.
Loughran is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 17:28 of the second period.
Loughran will miss Worcester's games vs. Atlanta on Feb. 5, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Reading's Denis fined
Reading's Lou-Félix Denis has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #615, Adirondack at Reading, on Feb. 2.
Denis is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 19:22 of the second period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
