Heartlanders Back on Road this Week

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are on the road this week taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Kalamazoo Wings. On Wednesday, the Heartlanders are in Cincinnati for a 6:35 p.m. puck drop against the Cyclones. This is the first of three meetings Iowa has against Cincinnati in February, which includes Iowa's next home game Wed., Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m., the Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo. Last weekend, the Heartlanders played a three-game home series against the Wings and went 1-1-0-1.

On Friday, Iowa fell, 7-6, in the shootout to Kalamazoo. Despite the loss, the Heartlanders outshot the Wings, 45-34, and extended their home point streak to eight games, tying a team record. On Saturday, Kalamazoo scored three goals in the second period and won, 6-1. It marked Iowa's first regulation loss at home in over a month. On Sunday, the Heartlanders beat the Wings, 4-1, bringing the season series against Kalamazoo to 2-1-0-1.

Iowa's record this season is 23-14-4-3, good for 53 points. The Heartlanders are tied with the Fort Wayne Komets for second in the Central Division.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Waste Management and Sustainability Night vs. Cincinnati

A fun-filled evening dedicated to protecting our environment and making a positive impact on the planet at Sustainability & Waste Management Night!

Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.: Love on Ice Night vs. Toledo

Love and romance don't normally mix with hockey, but tonight we're embracing it! The night will be all about feeling the Valentine's Day love... but maybe not on the ice.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:00 p.m.: Stick it to Cancer Night vs. Toledo

Enjoy a hockey doubleheader featuring the University of Iowa women's club team, then experience Xtream Arena as you've never seen it before -- it's a LAVENDER OUT, with a Lavender pom pom giveaway! Stick it to Cancer Night will also feature special videos, moments of silence and exclusive merchandise as we fight for a cure! We'd like to thank iHeartRadio for helping us to present Stick it to Cancer Night!

Need to know:

Yuki Miura is on a seven-game point streak (4g, 4a), a career high.

Zeteny Hadobas recorded his first career ECHL goal Sunday vs Kalamazoo.

The Heartlanders are back at home on Wednesday, Feb. 12 against the Cyclones to start a four-game homestand.

Last week's games

Friday, Jan. 31 vs Kalamazoo Wings: Kyle Masters ties the game late, but Heartlanders fall in the shootout to the Wings, 7-6.

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs Kalamazoo Wings: The Heartlanders dropped to Kalamazoo, 6-1. Yuki Miura, Gavin Hain, and Will Calverley all extended points streaks.

Sunday, Feb. 2 vs Kalamazoo Wings: The Heartlanders beat the Wings, 4-1. Yuki Miura, Nico Blachman, Zeteny Hadobas, and Zach Dubinsky scored in the victory.

This week's games

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:35 p.m. @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m. @ Kalamazoo Wings

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 6:00 p.m. @ Kalamazoo Wings

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Starting in January, grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.