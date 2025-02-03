Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-22-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, won three of four games last week that included a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. The Americans host the Wichita Thunder this Friday and Saturday.
Last Week's Record: 3-1-0
Overall record: 13-22-7-1
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, January 29th Rapid City 2 at Allen 3, Final
Friday, January 31st, Rapid City 1 at Allen 4, Final
Saturday, February 1st Rapid City 2 at Allen 3 Final OT
Sunday, February 2nd Allen 0 at Tulsa 5 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Friday, February 8th
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 9th
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (17) Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (29) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Points - (44) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (14) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak
Penalty Minutes - (61) Colin Jacobs
Plus/Minus - (+2) Jay Powell
Shots on Goal - (109) Mark Duarte
Points per game (1.05) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells (7-3-0-1)
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is tied for sixth overall in scoring with 44 points.
- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for eighth in the league in scoring with 40 points.
- Kyle Crnkovic has 18 points in his last 12 games.
- Spencer Asuchak is tied for third overall with seven power play goals.
- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with 17 goals.
- Dylan Wells is 7-1-0-1 in his last nine starts.
- Kyle Crnkovic had his five-game point streak snapped on Sunday.
- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 15 losses.
- The Americans have won three straight home games.
- The Americans are 3-7-0-1 in overtime games.
- The Americans are 7-8-4-1 when scoring first.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 60-41 in the second period.
- Allen is tied for the fewest home wins in the league with six (6-10-4-0)
- The Americans are allowing 4.02 goals per game.
- The Americans are 2-15-2-0 when trailing after the first period.
- Brayden Watts Road assists streak was snapped on Sunday at 10 games.
- The Americans are tied with Rapid City for the fewest goals scored in the division with 110.
This Week's Schedule
Monday, February 3rd
Off Day
Tuesday, February 4th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Wednesday, February 5th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Thursday, February 6th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Friday, February 7th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Wichita Thunder: 11:15 AM CST
Game: Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:10 PM
Saturday, February 8th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Wichita Thunder: 11:15 AM CST
Game: Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:10 PM
Sunday, February 9th
Off Day
