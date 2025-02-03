Americans Weekly

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans left wing Will Gavin (right) in a fight(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (13-22-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, won three of four games last week that included a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. The Americans host the Wichita Thunder this Friday and Saturday.

Last Week's Record: 3-1-0

Overall record: 13-22-7-1

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, January 29th Rapid City 2 at Allen 3, Final

Friday, January 31st, Rapid City 1 at Allen 4, Final

Saturday, February 1st Rapid City 2 at Allen 3 Final OT

Sunday, February 2nd Allen 0 at Tulsa 5 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Friday, February 8th

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 9th

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (17) Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (29) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points - (44) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (14) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Penalty Minutes - (61) Colin Jacobs

Plus/Minus - (+2) Jay Powell

Shots on Goal - (109) Mark Duarte

Points per game (1.05) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.918) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.93) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells (7-3-0-1)

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is tied for sixth overall in scoring with 44 points.

- Kyle Crnkovic is tied for eighth in the league in scoring with 40 points.

- Kyle Crnkovic has 18 points in his last 12 games.

- Spencer Asuchak is tied for third overall with seven power play goals.

- Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with 17 goals.

- Dylan Wells is 7-1-0-1 in his last nine starts.

- Kyle Crnkovic had his five-game point streak snapped on Sunday.

- Anson Thornton leads the ECHL with 15 losses.

- The Americans have won three straight home games.

- The Americans are 3-7-0-1 in overtime games.

- The Americans are 7-8-4-1 when scoring first.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 60-41 in the second period.

- Allen is tied for the fewest home wins in the league with six (6-10-4-0)

- The Americans are allowing 4.02 goals per game.

- The Americans are 2-15-2-0 when trailing after the first period.

- Brayden Watts Road assists streak was snapped on Sunday at 10 games.

- The Americans are tied with Rapid City for the fewest goals scored in the division with 110.

This Week's Schedule

Monday, February 3rd

Off Day

Tuesday, February 4th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Wednesday, February 5th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Thursday, February 6th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Friday, February 7th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Wichita Thunder: 11:15 AM CST

Game: Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:10 PM

Saturday, February 8th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Wichita Thunder: 11:15 AM CST

Game: Wichita Thunder at Allen Americans, 7:10 PM

Sunday, February 9th

Off Day

