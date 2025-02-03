Royals Host Admirals for Annual Education Day Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home stand against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their home stand finale with a 17-20-6-1 record (41 points) after falling to the Thunder twice in their two-game series played out on Saturday, February 1st (4-3 OTL) and Sunday, February 2nd (6-2 L). Prior to the home stand, the Royals took five of a possible six points from their three-game road-trip between Greenville and South Carolina. The Royals swept the Swamp Rabbits in a two-game series with a 3-2 win on Friday, January 24th and 3-2 shootout victory on Saturday January 25th. The Royals concluded the three-in-three with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th.

Forward Matt Miller (8g-18a) enters the home stand finale on a three-game goal streak with four points (3g-1a) in the three-game span. Miller has registered a a team-high 26 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (12) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (21).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Tuesday tilt with a 26-14-3-0 record (55 points) through their first 43 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Previously, the Admirals split a two-game home series with the South Carolina Stingrays where they shutout South Carolina the series opener on Saturday, February 1st, 3-0, and fell in the series finale on Sunday, February 2nd, 4-3.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (54), goals (20) and assists (34). His assists tie for the most the ECHL and points rank second in the league among all skaters.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

