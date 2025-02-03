Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month
February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. It is the second time this season he has received the monthly honor after previously earning the award in November.
Johnson went 6-1-1 with two shutouts, a 1.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940 in eight appearances during the month.
The 30-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight outings while making 24 or more saves five times. He stopped all 28 shots in a 4-0 win at Idaho on Jan. 8 and made 19 stops in a 6-0 victory at Savannah on Jan. 26.
Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson leads the ECHL with 1,708 minutes played, 22 wins, five shutouts and a .930 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.
A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has appeared in 185 career ECHL games with Florida and Adirondack going 108-52-20 with 17 shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.
Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2025
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 3, 2025 - Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Ready for Two Big Games Versus Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Cam Johnson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Florida Everblades
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to the Orlando Solar Bears from the Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Weekly, February 3, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Back on Road this Week - Iowa Heartlanders
- Yaniv Perets Selected as ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Bloomington Bison
- Bloomington's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Randy Hernandez Scores Lone Atlanta Goal, as Bison Take Two out of Three from the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Former Royal Jonathan Quick Becomes First US-Born Goalie to Reach 400 Wins - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Wins 2-Of-3 in Iowa, Comes Home for 5-Of-6 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Trevor Janicke Returns to Rush from Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbit Report: Hockey Is in the Air this February Here at the Well - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Chyzowski Loaned Back to Norfolk by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 16 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 16: February 3, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.