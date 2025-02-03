Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. It is the second time this season he has received the monthly honor after previously earning the award in November.

Johnson went 6-1-1 with two shutouts, a 1.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .940 in eight appearances during the month.

The 30-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his eight outings while making 24 or more saves five times. He stopped all 28 shots in a 4-0 win at Idaho on Jan. 8 and made 19 stops in a 6-0 victory at Savannah on Jan. 26.

Under contract to Springfield of the American Hockey League, Johnson leads the ECHL with 1,708 minutes played, 22 wins, five shutouts and a .930 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has appeared in 185 career ECHL games with Florida and Adirondack going 108-52-20 with 17 shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He received the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award after the Everblades Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023. In 53 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Cleveland and Binghamton, Johnson is 18-25-8 with one shutout.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

