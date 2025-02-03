Stingrays Weekly Report- February 3

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Andrew Perrott

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won two of their three games last week and are gearing up for a home-and-home against the Orlando Solar Bears this week. When the Stingrays host the Solar Bears this Saturday, it will be Women in Sports Night, and there will be a pregame panel at 5:10 PM in the North Club Room at the North Charleston Coliseum. For more information on the panel, click here.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 27-11-2-2 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, January 29 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-1 W

Kyler Kupka (2), Justin Nachbaur, and Jamie Engelbert scored in Wednesday's victory, and goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 18 of 19 shots.

Friday, January 31 at Norfolk Admirals | 3-0 L

The Stingrays dropped a 3-0 decision against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night. South Carolina goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 13 of 15 shots.

Saturday, February 1 at Norfolk Admirals | 4-3 W

Thanks to two big third-period goals, the Stingrays secured a 4-3 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night. Charlie Combs, Josh Wilkins, Erik Middendorf, and Ryan Hofer scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 26 shots in the win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (20)

Assists: Austin Magera (25)

Points: Kyler Kupka (39)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+21)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (128)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (13)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.96)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.926)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, February 4 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 8 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

HOME COOKING - The Stingrays are 16-2-2-1 on home ice and 6-0-1-1 in their last seven home games. They will play seven home games in the month of February.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Charlie Combs now has three goals in his last four games. The 28-year-old forward is in his first full season of North American professional hockey.

