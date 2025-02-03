Bloomington's Perets Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Yaniv Perets of the Bloomington Bison is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Perets went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986 in two appearances at Atlanta last week.
The 24-year-old stopped all 33 shots in a 5-0 win on Friday and made 36 saves in a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Carolina, Perets is 8-4-1 in 13 appearances for the Bison this season with two shutouts, a 1.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .942. He has also gone 1-2-1 in four outings with Chicago of the American Hockey League and appeared in one game for the Hurricanes.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets has appeared in 47 career ECHL games with Bloomington and Norfolk, posting an overall record of 26-15-4 with four shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has seen action two career NHL games for Carolina.
Prior to turning pro, Perets appeared in 74 career games at Quinnipiac University where he was 56-9-5 with 21 shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 while leading the team to the National Championship in 2023.
