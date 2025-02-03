Grizzlies Gameday: February 3, 2025 - Rubber Match of Series at Maverik Center

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Idaho Steelheads (22-15-5, 49 points, .583 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (14-22-4-1, 33 points, .402 point %)

Date: February 3, 2025 Venue : Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming : FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12621221-2025-idaho-steelheads-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: February 14, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Monday's Matchup

It's the rubber match of a three game series between the Grizzlies and Steelheads. It's the sixth of 9 regular season meetings between the clubs. Eash of the first two games in the series have ended in overtime. Utah has played in three straight games past regulation. Utah is 2-2-1 vs Idaho this season.

It's the finale of a six game homestand for the Grizzlies, who are 2-1-1-1 through five games, picking up 6 out of a possible 10 standings points.

The Grizzlies are 9-6-1-1 over their last 17 games. Utah has scored 70 goals in their last 18 games (3.88 goals per game). Utah has scored a second period goal in 24 of their last 27 games. The Grizzlies have 13 goals in the second period over their last 5 games. Cole Fonstad has been a beast for Utah on the homestand as he has 6 goals in his last 5 games. Bryan Yoon has a point in 6 straight games.

Power Play for Utah Has Been Strong.

Utah is 8 for 20 on the power play over their last 6 games. Utah has 12 power play goals in their last 11 games.

A Tie at the Top of the Leaderboard

Derek Daschke (8g, 24a), Neil Shea (17g, 15a) are each tied for the club lead with 32 points this season. Shea has a point in 19 of 24 games this season. Daschke has a point in 22 of 34 games. Daschke, Shea and Keaton Mastrodonato are each tied for the team lead with 8 multiple point games.

Games This Series

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho 2 Utah 1 (OT) - Both teams had 34 shots on goal. Idaho's Ben Kraws made 33 saves, Utah's Jake Barczewski stopped 32 Steelheads shots. Adam Berg scored for Utah 17:41 into the second period. Andrei Bakanov scored a first period goal for Idaho and Hank Crone got the OT game winner 1:27 in. Idaho was 0 for 4 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 4 (OT) - Neil Shea scored the overtime game winner for Utah 2:46 in. Cole Fonstad had 2 goals and Chad Hillebrand delivered his first professional goal. Keaton Mastrodonato had 2 assists and 10 shots on goal. Utah outshot Idaho 42 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and had 1 shorthanded goal. Idaho's power play was 0 for 3. Jake Barczewski stopped 34 of 37 in net to earn his team leading 6th victory. Reece Harsch had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Idaho. Andrei Bakanov and Hank Crone added goals for the Steelheads.

Monday - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

Games Next Road Trip

Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Grizzlies Stats

#3 Craig Armstrong has 6 goals in his last 21 games and 2 goals in his last 7 contests. Armstrong is a +1 or better in 10 different games this season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a point in 6 straight games and a power play goal in 3 of his last 5 games. Utah is 14-9-3-1 in the 27 games Yoon has appeared in. Yoon has a point in 15 of 27 games.

#5 Derek Daschke is 6th among league defensemen with 32 points (8g, 24a). Daschke has a point in 22 of 34 games this season. Daschke is tied with Mastrodonato and Shea for Utah's lead with 8 multiple point games. Daschke leads Utah with 13 power play points (5g, 8a). Daschke has a power play goal in 4 of his last 11 games. Daschke was a +6 in 12 games in January. Daschke's 8 goals are tied for 5th among league defensemen. Daschke has 20 games of 3 or more shots.

#6 Andrew Nielsen had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick on January 25, 2025. Nielsen has a point in 12 of 24 games with Utah and a point in 7 of his last 14 games (3g, 7a).

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato has 8 assists in his last 5 games. Mastrodonato has a point in 11 of 12 home games he's appeared in (5g, 15a). He has a point in 16 of 22 games this season and 2 or more points in 8 games this season. Mastrodonato has 4 or more shots in 10 different games this season. Keaton led Utah with a season high 10 shots vs Idaho on Feb. 1.

#10 Mick Messner has 4 points in his last 5 games (2g, 2a). Messner has 6 multiple point games this season. He has appeared in 119 straight regular season games. Messner is tied with Shea for the club lead with 109 shots on goal. Mick has 9 power play points (4g, 5a). Messner was named captain of the Grizzlies on January 14, 2025.

#11 Cameron Buhl has 9 shots on goal over his last 5 games. Buhl last played on January 15 at Cincinnati as he has missed the last 8 games.

#13 Dylan Fitze has 4 goals in his last 13 games. Fitze was a +2 vs KC on January 10. Fitze has a point in 3 of 6 games in January. Fitze has been out for each of the past 7 games.

#14 Briley Wood led Utah forwards in plus/minus in January (+6). Wood is 7th among league rookies with 31 points (13g, 18a). Wood has 4 power play goals and 3 power play assists. Wood has a 14.9 shooting percentage (13 for 87). Wood had a point in 8 of 12 games in January.

#15 Aaron Aragon was a +1 in 3 games in January. Aragon has 5 goals and 2 assists in 23 games this season. Aragon has a 13.2 shooting percentage.

#16 Luke Manning has missed each of the last 4 Grizzlies games after appearing in 37 straight to start the season. Manning has 17 points this season (5g, 12a). Manning is a +3 in the last 2 games he's played in.

#17 Reed Lebster has a point in 4 of his last 6 games (1g, 2a). Lebster has 3 or more shots in 15 different games this season.

#19 Adam Berg has 2 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 games. Berg has a 15.8 shooting percentage.

#22 Neil Shea has 25 points (13g, 12a) in 14 home games this season. Shea led Utah with 14 points in 12 games in January (4g, 10a). Shea has a point in 19 of 24 games this season and a goal in 14 of 24. Shea has 4 or more shots in 16 games this season. Shea has 69 shots on goal in 14 home games this season and overall is averaging 4.54 shots per game.

#23 Kade Jensen was a +3 on January 25 vs Wichita.

#25 Cole Gallant is tied for the club lead among forwards with 18 assists.

#26 Tyson Upper last played on December 7, 2024.

#27 Cade Neilson had 1 assist and was a +1 vs Wichita on January 25.

#35 Vinny Duplessis has won 3 of his last 6 starts and has a standings point in 4 of his last 6 starts.

#39 Jake Barczewski went 4-3-1 record in January with a .920 save percentage and a 2.76 GAA.

#41 Cody Corbett has a goal in 2 of his last 11 games. Corbett was a +3 vs Wichita on January 25. Corbett had 2 assists at Idaho on January 3, 2025.

#42 Cole Fonstad has 6 goals in his last 5 games. Fonstad has 8 points (6g, 2a) in his last 6 games. Fonstad has exactly 2 shots in 12 of 21 games this season. Fonstad scored 24 goals and 27 assists in 2 seasons with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Fonstad has 11 shots on goal in his last 2 games.

#43 Cooper Jones had 1 goal and 1 assist vs Wichita on January 25.

#44 Chad Hillebrand scored his first pro goal on February 1, 2025. Hillebrand has 4 points (1g, 3a) in 8 games this season.

#51 Brayden Nicholetts made his pro debut on December 14, 2024 at Tahoe.

#61 Dilan Savenkov has 1 assist and 7 shots on goal in 7 games with Utah.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah scored a team record 7 goals in the second period on January 25, 2025. It was the first time in the league where a team scored at least 7 goals in a single period since Cincinnati scored 7 goals at Maine on February 8, 2019. 57 of Utah's 130 goals this season have come in the second period. Utah has a second period goal in 24 of their last 27 games and they have 12 second period goals over their last 4 games. Utah is 14-2-1 when they score 4 or more in a game and 5-0-1 when they allow less than 3 in a game. Utah has 70 goals in their last 18 games. Utah is 8 for 20 on the power play over their last 6 games.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Ironmen

There are 3 players who have appeared in all 41 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season. Cole Gallant, Mick Messner and Briley Wood are the three forwards who have not missed a game this season.

Idaho Steelheads

Idaho captain AJ White has appeared in 104 games vs Utah during his career (93 regular season, 11 playoffs). Idaho defenseman Matt Register has appeared in 105 games vs Utah (96 regular season, 9 playoffs). Register leads all league defensemen with 32 assists. Register and Trevor Zins are the only two players who have appeared in every game. Idaho is 10-7-2 on the road this season. Hank Crone has 39 points (12g, 27a) in 32 games. Idaho has a good 1-2 combination in net with Bryan Thompson (7-9-1 W-L, 3.22 GAA, .910 save %) and Ben Kraws (12-4-3, 3.15 GAA, .909 Save %).

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (18): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Chad Hillebrand, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Brayden Nicholetts, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (7): Cody Corbett, Derek Daschke, Kade Jensen, Cooper Jones, Andrew Nielsen, Dilan Savenkov, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 14-22-4-1

Home record: 9-9-3-1

Road record : 5-11-1

Win percentage : .402

Standings Points : 33

Last 10 : 4-4-1-1

Streak : 2-0-1-1

Goals per game : 3.17 (Tied 13th) Goals for : 130

Goals against per game : 4.15 (29th) Goals Against : 170

Shots per game : 31.07 (12th)

Shots against per game : 33.66 (25th)

Power Play : 27 for 128 - 21.1 % (10th)

Penalty Kill : 80 for 118 - 70.3 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 439. 10.71 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 3.

Record When Scoring First: 10-3-2-1.

Opposition Scores First : 4-19-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 4-2-4-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 3-0-4-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (17)

Assists : Derek Daschke (24)

Points : Daschke/Shea (32)

Plus/Minus : Daschke (+11)

PIM : Andrew Nielsen (75)

Power Play Points : Daschke (13)

Power Play Goals : Daschke (5)

Power Play Assists : Mastrodonato (9)

Shots on Goal : Mick Messner/Neil Shea (109)

Shooting Percentage : Bryan Yoon (15.9 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Daschke/Keaton Mastrodonato (2)

Wins : Jake Barczewski (6)

Save %: Jake Barczewski (.895)

Goals Against Average : Barczewski (3.58)

Streaks

Goals: Cole Fonstad, Chad Hillebrand, Neil Shea (1)

Assists: Bryan Yoon (2) Derek Daschke, Reed Lebster, Keaton Mastrodonato, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Points (2 or more): Yoon (6)

