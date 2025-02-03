Trevor Janicke Returns to Rush from Calgary

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Trevor Janicke has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Janicke, 25, spent the last two months in Calgary after being called up on December 4th. He made his AHL debut on December 11th and last played on January 26th. The first-year pro from Maple Grove, Minn. played eight games for the Wranglers and holds a +1 rating.

So far, seven players who made their season debuts with Rapid City have seen action in Calgary this year, including Janicke. Of them, Janicke's eight games played are the second-most.

Janicke, who had been with the Rush since training camp, has scored six goals and ten points in 18 games at the ECHL level. Three of his goals have come on the power play. Janicke last suited up for Rapid City on November 30th.

