Rabbit Report: Hockey Is in the Air this February Here at the Well

Hockey is in the air this February as the Swamp Rabbits give you the choice of five different key promotional nights throughout the upcoming month!

Highlighted by:

Stick It To Cancer - February 15th

Stomper's Birthday - February 16th

Johnstown Chiefs Day - February 17th

(with special 4pm puck drop)

"New" Military Appreciation Weekend - Featuring Post Game Concert by Chris Janson

THE BEST DEAL IN THE UPSTATE

Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate for families with the Pepsi Family Four Pack available for all Friday and Sunday home games as well as select Saturday dates!

Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $23/ticket!

SECURE YOUR SEATS FOR THE NEXT SEASON NOW!

Lock in your seats for the upcoming 2025-2026 season today to guarantee the best seats in the building for every Swamp Rabbits home game starting as low as $23/game!

SWAMP RABBITS CLAIM TWO OF THREE ON ROAD

After falling to Cincinnati on Wednesday to start the seven-game road swing, the Swamp Rabbits came back to sweep the Indy Fuel in their only two meetings by 4-3 and 5-2 scores on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Of the ten goals scored by the Swamp Rabbits this last week, SIX belonged to Tate Singleton, who became the first player in the 15 seasons of Road Warriors/Swamp Rabbits history to register hat tricks in back-to-back games. Singleton's eight points in the three-game week (6g-2ast) led the entire ECHL, and put him four points off the team's scoring lead, held by Bryce Brodzinski.

The Swamp Rabbits continue on the road with three games against the Florida Everblades this Wednesday, February 5th, Friday, February 7th, and Saturday, February 8th. All three games are slated for a 7:30 p.m. EST puck drop at Hertz Arena.

