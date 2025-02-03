ECHL Transactions - February 3
February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 3, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Dysen Skinner, G
Reading:
C.J. Valerian, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Ethan Haider, G assigned by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from 3-day injured reserve 2/1
delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on 3-day injured reserve 2/1
Idaho:
add Ty Pleton-Byce, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
delete Mark Olver, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Iowa:
delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
delete Christian Berger, D suspended by Maine
Norfolk:
add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Manitoba
add Carson Golder, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Graham Sward, D placed on reserve
delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve
delete Justin Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Trevor Janicke, F assigned by Wranglers
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Robert Calisti, D acquired from Jacksonville 1/31
delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
add Griffin Loughran, F activated from reserve 2/2
delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve 2/2
