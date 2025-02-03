ECHL Transactions - February 3

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 3, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Dysen Skinner, G

Reading:

C.J. Valerian, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Ethan Haider, G assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from 3-day injured reserve 2/1

delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on 3-day injured reserve 2/1

Idaho:

add Ty Pleton-Byce, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

delete Mark Olver, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

delete Christian Berger, D suspended by Maine

Norfolk:

add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Manitoba

add Carson Golder, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Graham Sward, D placed on reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carson Golder, F placed on reserve

delete Justin Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Trevor Janicke, F assigned by Wranglers

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Robert Calisti, D acquired from Jacksonville 1/31

delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Griffin Loughran, F activated from reserve 2/2

delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve 2/2

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.