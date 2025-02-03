Thunder Weekly, February 3, 2025

February 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled to Tulsa this past weekend for two games. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Monday, January 27

Wichita at Utah, 4-3 W (SO)

Friday, January 31

Wichita at Tulsa, 7-3 L

Saturday, February 1

Wichita at Tulsa, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, February 7

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen

Saturday, February 8

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game HERE or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 15-9-1-1

AWAY: 9-7-2-0

OVERALL: 24-16-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 52 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 17

Assists: Bates, 33

Points: Bates, Stinil, 46

+/-: Bates, +24

PIM: Boucher, 71

RIVALRY RENEWED - Wichita opened the week in Utah, winning in a shootout, 4-3. The Thunder returned to the Midwest this past weekend with a trip to Oklahoma to face longtime rival, Tulsa. The two teams faced each other for the first time since November 10. The Oilers earned a 7-3 win on Friday and knocked off the Thunder in overtime on Saturday, 4-3.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita closes its seven-game road trip this weekend. The Thunder will begin a four-game homestand on February 11. After this trip, Wichita will play at home in six of the next eight games with one road trip to Boise at the end of Feb.

WELCOME BACK - Mitchell Russell returned from San Jose this past week and made an immediate impact. He scored a pair on Friday night and followed that up with two more on Saturday. Russell netted two in a game for the first time this season on Friday. He equaled his totals from last season with nine goals and needs six more points to equal his career-high in that category (22).

HELPING HAND - Michal Stinil has points in five-straight and assists in his last four with seven assists over that span. Stinil also needs eight goals to reach 100 in his ECHL career.

NEW HIGHS - Peter Bates needs four points to set a new career high. He has 46 points (13g, 33a) in 44 games. Last year, Bates had 50 points (23g, 27a) in 45 games. He is tied for third with 33 helpers.

SEVENTH HEAVEN - Trevor Gorsuch has won his last four starts, earning a shootout victory on Monday. He improved to 7-1-0-1 with a 2.23 goals-against and .940 save percentage.

FIRSTS - Alex Gritz recorded his first ECHL goal on Saturday night. He made a spectacular play with one hand on his stick to redirect it past Talyn Boyko. Gritz has three points (1g, 2a) in five games since joining the Thunder.

EXTRA, EXTRA - Wichita appeared in its 12th game past regulation on Saturday, losing 4-3 to the Oilers. Earlier in the week, the Thunder claimed a 4-3 shootout victory over Utah. Wichita improved to 2-1 in games decided in a shootout. Wichita is 6-3 in games decided in the overtime session.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil and Peter Bates are tied for sixth in points (46)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for second in power play assists (10) and tied for first with 12 power play points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (10.02)...Wichita is 16-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

