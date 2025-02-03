Chyzowski Loaned Back to Norfolk by Manitoba

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have received forward Ryan Chyzowski on assignment from the Moose.

Chyzowski, 24, signed with Manitoba in July 2024 and was assigned to the Admirals in October. In his 29 games with Norfolk, the British Columbia native posted 21 points (8g, 13a). Since December 31, 2024, Chyzowski has totaled nine points (2g, 7a).

The Kamloops, British Columbia native was recalled by Manitoba on January 16. He played in three games with the Moose during his recall.

