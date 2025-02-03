Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Ty Taylor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears picked up two impressive overtime victories at home this weekend to take a three-game series against the first place, Florida Everblades. Aaron Luchuk and Jaydon Dureau provided the late-game heroics, with Dureau's goal coming with less than a second to go in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, February 4 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7PM - ALS Awareness Night presented by Collins Manufacturing

Saturday, February 8 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 23-18-7-0 (.561)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 42 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 25 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 161 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +17

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, January 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 4-1 W

On Pink Whitney Night, the Solar Bears came out quickly with three goals in the first eight minutes of the game to take a 3-0 lead after the first period. Jacksonville got on the board in the middle frame, but Spencer Kersten had the answer in the third as the Solar Bears cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Friday, January 31 at Florida Everblades: 3-4 OTL

The Solar Bears opened up a two-goal lead in the third period on goals from Spencer Kersten and Jack Adams, only to have Florida score twice in regulation and again in overtime to take a 4-3 comeback decision over the Solar Bears. Rookies Spencer Kersten and Anthony Bardaro recorded two points, apiece.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Florida Everblades: 2-1 W OT

Florida scored first on a goal by Tarun Fizer in the opening period to take a 1-0 lead. Orlando had the answer in the middle frame on their seventh shorthanded goal of the season scored by Brayden Low. With no scoring in the third period, we headed to overtime for the second straight game. On a Mark Auk rush that was thwarted by the Florida defense, Aaron Luchuk followed the play and beat Will Cranley over his shoulder to give Orlando the victory.

Sunday, February 2 vs. Florida Everblades: 5-4 W OT

Orlando scored first for the first time in the three-game series on Sunday afternoon on a goal from Alex Frye. Florida would tie the game in the second period, but Anthony Bardaro had the answer. Again, Ben Brar equalled the score, but the Solar Bears regained the lead before the end of the middle frame on a goal from Jaydon Dureau. Jack Adams gave Orlando its first two-goal lead of the contest in the third period, but Orlando was unable to hold it. Two goals from the Everblades in the final five minutes of the game forced overtime. Again, it was Orlando who came away with the extra point on a goal from Jaydon Dureau in the final second of overtime. Dureau became the first Solar Bear to record four points in a single-game this season.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is on a four-game point streak (2g-2a)

Jaydon Dureau became the first Solar Bear to record four points in a single-game this season on Sunday's 5-4 overtime win vs. FLA (2g-2a)

Alexis Gravel is second in save percentage (.927)

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes (161)

Jack Adams has four goals in his last four games

Spencer Kersten has points in 10 of his last 11 games (11g-8a-19pts)

Orlando is 12-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

Orlando is 10-0 when Tyson Feist records a point.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 28 GP, 15-6-6, .921%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 32 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 19 GP, 8-7-4, .884%

