Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 11: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 19-7-4-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 27 vs. Iowa (4-3 Win/SO)

December 28 at Indy (4-1 Win)

December 29 vs. Cincinnati (5-6 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 31 at Cincinnati (6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

January 3 at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

January 4 vs. Fort Wayne (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

January 5 vs. Kalamazoo (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

A Tough Five: The Toledo Walleye came out of a grind of a weekend with five of six possible points. It began with a 4-3 shootout win over the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Friday, then a physical 4-1 win over the Indy Fuel in the first-ever trip to the new Fishers Event Center for the Walleye. The Fish rounded out the weekend falling just short of completing an incredible comeback, taking a 6-5 loss in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones in the Huntington Center on Sunday.

Rising Hawk: Forward Brandon Hawkins has been absolutely scorching over the holidays. Hawkins has tallied six goals in his last four games, part of a five-game point streak that has seen him collect nine points (6G, 3A). Hawkins has surged back up the league leaderboards, finding himself in second in the ECHL points race with 37 points, and tied for third in the ECHL with 17 goals.

Slingin' Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia is riding a five-game point streak, including assists in each of his last four games. Spezia has collected seven points (2G, 5A) over his five-game streak, keeping pace with linemate Brandon Hawkins as the top two Toledo scorers. Spezia has accumulated 32 points (15G, 17A), which puts him in the top ten scorers (6th) in the ECHL this season.

Home is Where the Heart Is: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 49 consecutive games, exceeding a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Ringing in 2025: The Toledo Walleye will embark on a busy week to close December and 2024 and roll into January 2025. The Fish get an early start to the week, ringing in the new year in Cincinnati against the Cyclones on Tuesday, before a home-and-home against the Fort Wayne Komets beginning in Fort Wayne on Friday, before returning home to the Huntington Center on Saturday, then finishing the weekend by welcoming the Kalamazoo Wings back to Toledo on Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (5G, 1A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .950 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.