K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Continues Winning Ways, Set for Nye & Rainbow Ice

December 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

K-Wings take 6-of-9 and prep to ring in new year in style.

OVERALL RECORD: 12-14-1-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play four games this week, with two at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings first host the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center for the annual New Year's Eve game Tuesday, then play at Indy Friday, come back home versus Bloomington for Rainbow Ice, presented by United Way of South Central Michigan on Saturday, and finish up the week at Toledo Sunday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-1-0-0 (5-1, 3-2, 2-5).

First, Kalamazoo powered over Bloomington to a 5-1 win Friday at Wings Event Center. Quinn Preston (3) started the scoring with the K-Wings' fastest goal to start a game this season (0:13), and Davis Codd (2) added a goal to make it 2-0 after the first. The Bison responded with a goal early in the second, but goals by Max Humitz (6) and Ben Berard (9) on the power play increased the lead to 4-1. Philip Beaulieu (1) added an empty-net goal in the third to finish off the big victory.

Then, the K-Wings finished the weekend in Bloomington and beat the Bison again on Saturday, 3-2. Ben Berard (10) opened the scoring, and Max Humitz (7) added a power-play goal to make it 2-0 after the first period. Early in the third, Zach Okabe (7) scored on the power play to make it 3-0, which was enough to withstand Bloomington's late charge with two goals, including one with the extra attacker on, down the stretch to hold on for the 3-2 win.

Finally, Kalamazoo came up short in its comeback bid at Bloomington Sunday, falling 5-2. After two Bison power play goals in the second, Ryan Cox (3) and Philip Beaulieu (2) both found the back of the net for the K-Wings to tie it at 2-2 in a span of 1:04. Another power play strike for Bloomington in the third gave the Bison the lead, and two late goals put it away.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play two games at Wings Event Center this week.

First, Kalamazoo hosts the Indy Fuel at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for the annual New Year's Eve Game at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo's NYE tradition of hockey continues with friends, family and affordable entertainment! Make the K-Wings game a part of your New Year's Eve Celebration!

The Hungry Howie's Friends & Family deal is back for the New Year's Eve game versus the Indy Fuel on Dec. 31. Tap HERE to secure the package that pays for itself (4 tickets, 4 K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's voucher).

Then, Kalamazoo hosts the Bloomington Bison at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 for the fourth annual 'Hockey is for Everyone Rainbow Ice' Game, presented by United Way of South Central Michigan, at Wings Event Center ! Come witness the only rainbow surface in pro hockey, and receive your very own set of limited edition K-Wings Pom Poms (all fans). Plus, there'll be a Specialty Jersey auction following the contest, benefiting United Way of South Central Michigan.

The Rainbow Ice Ticket Package is still available. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game, a free game of bowling at Airway Fun Center and 10% of the proceeds will benefit United Way of South Central Michigan.

3-Packs are also on sale now! Catch three games this season (NYE on Dec. 31, Springfield Night on Feb. 15 & empowHER Night on Mar. 8) for the low price of just $49.

The ECHL HOF Dinner is coming to Kalamazoo on Friday, January 17. You can secure your spot to hear Kalamazoo Legend Bernie Saunders give the keynote address, plus the Stanley Cup and associated trophies are expected to make an appearance. Click above to get all the perks on this historic night!

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 27 - Kalamazoo 5, Bloomington 1 (Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (11-13-1-0) played strong in all facets, taking a 5-1 victory over the Bloomington Bison (10-14-0-2) Friday in the first meeting between the two franchises at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo opened with its quickest goal to start a game and a period this season, as Quinn Preston (3) scored just 13 seconds in. Davis Codd (2) made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at the 10:20 mark. Bloomington pulled to within one with a breakaway goal at the 3:06 mark of the second period. The K-Wings piled it on after that, starting with Max Humitz's (6) goal at the 6:26 mark. Ben Berard added on with an unassisted power-play goal at the 13:35 mark of the middle frame. The Bison pulled their goalie early looking to dig out of the three-goal deficit, and it did not work out as Philip Beaulieu (1) notched the empty-netter for his first goal as a K-Wing. Jonathan Lemieux (7-8-1-0) was outstanding in net in the victory, making 32 saves on 33 shots faced. Kalamazoo went 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Kalamazoo 3, Bloomington 2 (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-1-0) went up 3-0 and held on as the Bloomington Bison (10-15-0-2) charged back late in the third period Saturday, winning 3-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena. Ben Berard (10) started the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 5:32 mark of the first. The K-Wings made it 2-0 with a power play goal by Max Humitz (7) at the 18:28 mark. Zach Okabe (7) notched Kalamazoo's second power play goal of the game at the 8:28 mark of the third. Bloomington charged back with a goal at the 14:02 mark, and added another tally with 18 seconds remaining and the extra attacker on after Kalamazoo killed 6-on-4 advantage due to a late penalty call. Ty Young (4-2-0-0) anchored an incredible defensive effort by Kalamazoo, making 22 saves to secure the victory. The K-Wings went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo also took the shot total, 30-24.

Sunday, Dec. 29 - Kalamazoo x, Bloomington x (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings

ON THE MOVE

Dec. 28 - Forward Ayden MacDonald suspended

FAST FACTS

Forward Quinn Preston scored the fastest goal (0:13) to start a game in the K-Wings' ECHL era Friday

Forward Ben Berard earned back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his career Friday and Saturday (2g-3a)

Defenseman Philip Beaulieu scored his first goal as a K-Wing Friday

TEAM TRENDS

8-3-0-0 when earning more power plays than the opponent

9-2-1-0 when scoring first

The K-Wings have outscored opponents 20-13 in the first period

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 17 - Ben Berard

GOALS: 10 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 12 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +10 - Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 31 - Zach Berzolla

PP GOALS: 3 - Ben Berard, Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 3 - Max Humitz

SH GOALS: 1 - Ben Berard, Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ted Nichol

SHOTS : 62 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 7 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.22 - Ty Young

SAVE %: .933 - Ty Young

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/8 (37.5%)

This Season - 11/76 (14.5%) | No. 26 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 8/11 (72.7%)

This Season - 56/75 (74.7%) | No. 27 (ECHL)

