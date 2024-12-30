Steelheads Acquire Defenseman Pito Walton from Savannah in Exchange for Lydnen Mccallum

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Pito Walton from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for forward Lynden McCallum. In addition, McCallum has been dealt to the Maine Mariners from Savannah.

Walton, 24, in his rookie season has collected four points (1G, 3A) in 14 games with the Ghost Pirates. He made his pro debut with the Florida Everblades last March and then was claimed off waivers by Savannah on Apr. 4 and finished the season playing four games with the Ghost Pirates tallying on assist. The 6-foot-2, 192lb right-handed shot defender finished his college career at Northeastern University last year recording 17 points (5G, 12A) in 36 games. Prior to Northeastern, the Peapack, NJ native spent four years at Princeton University from 2019-23 appearing in 88 career games accumulating 38 points (12G, 26A) and was named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention Team during the 2022-23 season.

McCallum, 24, signed with the Steelheads last February and ends his stint with Idaho appearing in 50 games notching 27 points (15G, 12A).

The Steelhead ring in the New Year tomorrow night in Allen for a 5:10 p.m. (MT) puck-drop. Idaho returns to the Idaho Central Arena this Friday and Saturday taking on the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. (MT).

