Thunder Weekly, December 30, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned from the holiday break to host Idaho for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, December 27

Idaho at Wichita, 3-2 W (OT)

Saturday, December 28

Idaho at Wichita, 5-0 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. No Thunder feed for this game. To listen, tune into the Kansas City Mavericks feeds.

Friday, January 3

Iowa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets.

Saturday, January 4

Iowa at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Hajoca, Augusta Flight Center, US Mortgage and Big Fish Bail Bonds. Buy Tickets.

Sunday, January 5

Iowa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-7-1-0

AWAY: 6-4-1-0

OVERALL: 17-11-2-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 36 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 14

Assists: Bates, Walker, 21

Points: Stinil, 31

+/-: Bates, +18

PIM: Boucher, 40

BEEN A WHILE - Wichita hosted Idaho for two games this past weekend. It was the first time that the Steelheads had played at INTRUST Bank Arena since February 15, 2023. The Thunder swept the weekend series, winning in overtime on Friday, 3-2, and claiming a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates has been on a tear over the last month. He has points in seven-straight games (4g, 5a) and points in 10 of his last 11. The fourth-year forward also has two points in three-straight games. Bates is tied for sixth in the league in assists (21) and tied for third in plus/minus (+18).

WELCOME BACK - Michal Stinil returned to the lineup last weekend after missing the previous week due to illness. He has points in four-straight games (4g, 3a) and points in six of his last seven. Stinil is tied for seventh in goals (14) and tied for ninth in points (31). He is also fifth in shots on net (103).

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker equaled a season-high on Saturday night. He scored and added two helpers in the Thunder's 5-0 victory over Idaho. He has points in four-straight (1g, 5a). Walker is tied for sixth with 21 assists.

CATAMOUNT - Gabriel Carriere continues to impress between the pipes for the Thunder. He has won three-straight starts, lowered his goals-against to 1.97 and save percentage to .937. Carriere earned his second career shutout on Saturday, stopping 23 shots. He is second in the league in goals against, tied for first in save percentage and tied for third with two shutouts.

45 OR MORE - Trevor Gorsuch stopped 45 shots on Friday. He has seen 45 or more shots in two of his last three games. Gorsuch is 3-1-0 in four starts, lowered his goals-against average to 1.97 and raised his save percentage to .947.

FIRSTS - T.J. Llloyd collected a couple of firsts this past weekend. The rookie defenseman tallied his first career OT and game-winner on Friday. He followed that up with a goal on Saturday night, giving him back-to-back goals for the first time in his career.

HIT THE ROAD - Wichita will play a ton of road games in the second half of the season. So far, the Thunder are outscoring their opponents 42-29 on the road. Wichita has played 11 road contests so far this year, going 6-4-1 away from INTRUST Bank Arena.

SECONDS - The second period continues to be the Thunder's best offensive frame. Wichita is outscoring its opponents 45-28.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman has eight points in his last seven games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 16th in scoring for defenseman (18)...Wichita is last in average penalty minutes per game (9.20)...Wichita is 11-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 8-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

