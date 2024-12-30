Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped the first two games of a three-game set to the Florida Everblades after returning from Holiday break. The Bears begin the week with the finale against Florida, then return home for two games this upcoming weekend.

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, December 30 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

Friday, January 3 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Saturday, January 4 - vs. Florida Everblades - 7PM - Bears After Dark presented by Just Call Moe Injury and Accident Attorneys

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 13-15-4-0 (.469)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten, Aaron Luchuk - 25 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 12 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 116 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Friday, December 27 at Florida: 1-2 L

In the return from Holiday break, the Solar Bears opened a three-game set with the Everblades with a 2-1 defeat. The ECHL's top defense held the Solar Bears off the board until Aaron Luchuk scored with 4:36 remaining in the third period to make it a one-goal game.

Saturday, December 28 at Florida Everblades: 2-4 L

Florida opened the scoring 11 seconds into the game and never looked back. The Solar Bears had an answer after they were down 3-0, when Aaron Luchuk scored on the power play to make a 3-1 game. Following an empty net goal from Florida, Jack Adams scored another power play goal for Orlando to make it a 4-2 game.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk scored his 49th power play point as a Solar Bear Saturday, tying the franchise mark set by Michael Brodzinski.

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Solar Bears are 11-1-2-0 when scoring three goals or more.

Orlando had killed off 21 straight penalties against from 12/13 through 12/28, a span of seven games.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 17 GP, 9-2-5, .910%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 24 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

