Stingrays Weekly Report- December 30

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays currently sit in third place in the South Division with 36 points. They are two points ahead of the Savannah Ghost Pirates with one game in hand. The Stingrays' next home matchup will be on Sunday, January 5, at 3:05 pm for a Family Sunday game presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks and Recreation. The theme for Sunday's game is Princess Day, and fans can meet their favorite princesses at the game.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-9-2-0 LAST WEEK: 0-2-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 27 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7-6 L

The Stingrays scored four goals in the third period but came up short in a 7-6 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Ryan Hofer, Erik Middendorf, Andrew Perrot (2), Justin Nachbaur, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 23 saves in the loss.

Saturday, December 28 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-1 L

The Stingrays dropped a 5-1 decision against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of 6,000+ fans on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 21 saves in the loss.

Sunday, December 29 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3-2 OTL

The Stingrays picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of 5,000+ fans on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Kyler Kupka and Jace Isley scored for the Stingrays, while Ryan Kenny made 24 saves in the overtime loss.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert, Kyler Kupka (11)

Assists: Blake Thompson (19)

Points: Kyler Kupka (24)

Plus/Minus: Charlie Combs (+14)

Penalty Minutes: Andrew Perrott (89)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins, Kyler Kupka (4)

Wins: Seth Eisele (7)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.87)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.933)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 31 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5:00 pm EST

Friday, January 3 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:30 pm EST

Sunday, January 5 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

WILKINS PLAYING WELL: Josh Wilkins has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last seven games. The third-year Stingray has five multi-point games this season, which includes four of his last seven contests.

KUPKA COOKING: Kyler Kupka has three points in his last three games and is seventh among all ECHL rookies in points.

